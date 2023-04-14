TREASURIES-US yields ascend as mixed data underpins rate hike view

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as a mixed batch of data suggested that the world's largest economy is not slowing quickly enough to deter the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates yet again at the next policy meeting.

Data showed U.S. retail sales dropped 1.0% last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4% decline. But February numbers were revised to show sales falling 0.2% instead of the 0.4% slide.

Core retail sales also slipped in March, but they were up in January and February. Despite March's fall, the rise in January and February has placed consumer spending firmly on pace to expand in the first quarter.

At the same time, U.S. consumer sentiment edged higher this month to 63.5, according to the University of Michigan's preliminary survey for April. Households though expected inflation to rise over the next 12 months. The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations rose to 4.6%, from 3.6% in March.

"The economy seems fairly resilient to rate hikes," said John Luke Tyner, portfolio manager and fixed income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama. "So unless there is a real downturn in employment and jobs, it's pretty unlikely that the Fed is able to get inflation back down to 2%."

Comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday, saying higher borrowing costs were needed to restore inflation to the Fed's 2% target, further raised the rate-increase outlook and reduced bets of easing this year.

Data also showed U.S. import prices fell more than expected in March, resulting in the biggest year-on-year decline since mid-2020, offering further evidence that inflation pressures are subsiding.

Following the data, U.S. rate futures have priced in a more than 80% chance of a 25 bps hike next month. That probability was about 70% late on Thursday.

In midday trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR climbed 6.4 bps to 3.513%. On the week, 10-year yields posted their best gain since mid-February.

U.S. 30-year yields rose 5.8 bps to 3.743% US30YT=RR. For the week, the yields had their largest increase in two months.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields US2YT=RR also gained, rising 11.6 bps to 4.092%.

"Rate moves are commensurate to expectations that the Fed is going to have to hike in May," said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

The U.S. yield curve, meanwhile, deepened its inversion on Friday, suggesting traders believe there could be another hike coming after the May meeting. The spread between the U.S. two-year and 10-year yields widened to -58.20 bps US2US10=TWEB, from -52.80 bps late Thursday.

The inversion of this curve typically signals looming recession, predicting eight of the last nine slowdowns.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday a recession in the United States this year was certainly feasible as the Fed's rate-hike moves fully filter through the economy.

"More important than the activity data slowing is that we are in a significant disinflation and everything that pertains to trends for business costs in the U.S. whether they're for goods and services, is pointing to less cost inflation," Macquarie's Wizman said.

"For the Fed, it's not just about the activity numbers weakening, it's whether or not they see pipeline inflation falling. I would say pipeline inflation is consistent with potentially core inflation going below Fed projections."

April 14 Friday 4:07PM New York / 2007 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.9525

5.0821

0.054

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.82

5.02

0.073

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-153/256

4.0905

0.113

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-204/256

3.8224

0.105

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-32/256

3.5969

0.090

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-116/256

3.5507

0.071

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-228/256

3.5128

0.062

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-92/256

3.8486

0.054

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-4/256

3.7357

0.050

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.75 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.75 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.50 -0.25 Consensus grows for Fed rate hike in May Consensus grows for Fed rate hike in Mayhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Gc8D5l (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York Editing by Mike Harrison and Matthew Lewis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.