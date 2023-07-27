TREASURIES-US yields advance as upbeat data suggests economy could avoid recession

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after a slew of data showed the world's largest economy is on generally solid footing, raising expectations it may just avoid recession despite aggressive tightening from the Federal Reserve over the last year and a half.

The European Central Bank, meanwhile, raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time, lifting its deposit rate to 3.75%, its highest since 2000. The bank said it was open-minded about further tightening amid stubbornly high inflation.

German yields DE2YT=RR, DE10YT=RR fell after the ECB decision, which briefly kept a lid on U.S. rates.

But the market kept its focus on U.S. data, which all came out better than forecast.

Gross domestic product grew at a 2.4% annualized rate in the last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at a 1.8% rate. The economy grew at a 2.0% pace in the first three months of the year.

At the same time, orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely-watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.2% last month, data showed. Economists had expected core capital goods orders edging down 0.1%.

U.S. jobless claims also came out better than expected in the latest week. The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, dropped 59,000 to 1.690 million during the week ending July 15. The so-called continuing claims remain low by historical standards.

"All the data is still quite strong," said Tom di Galoma, managing director & co-head of global rates trading, at BTIG in New York. "It looks like the economy continues to grow and avoid a recession despite the inverted yield curve that we have been talking about for a year."

Thursday's data comes a day after Fed raised the benchmark overnight interest rate to 5.25% to 5.50% range, lifting rates in its 11th of the last 12 meetings, set The accompanying policy statement left the door open to another increase, citing still-elevated inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a press conference after the rate decision that the bank's staff is , and "we do have a shot" for inflation to return to target without high levels of job losses.

In late morning trading, U.S. Treasury two-year yields rose in the wake of the GDP data and was last up 11 bps at 4.936% US2YT=RR. The benchmark 10-year yield climbed 10.1 bps to 3.95% US10YT=RR.

The gap between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB, seen as a recession indicator when longer-duration yields are lower than shorter ones, was steady from late Wednesday, at -98.80 bps.

The curve has steepened, or narrowed its inversion for a second straight session, suggesting that investors believe that the Fed is near the end of its tightening cycle, compressing yields on the short end of the curve.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.285

5.445

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3

5.5207

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-165/256

4.9389

0.112

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-202/256

4.5763

0.122

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-158/256

4.2107

0.124

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-230/256

4.1013

0.118

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-80/256

3.9562

0.105

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-148/256

4.2059

0.085

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-120/256

4.0019

0.074

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

