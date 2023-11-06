TREASURIES-US yields advance as investors wary about looming debt supply

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, after posting multi-week declines last Friday, as investors grew cautious about large auctions of notes and bonds this week that could determine whether there is enough demand for U.S. government debt to push rates lower again.

Higher debt supply tends to depress bond prices, lifting yields higher.

The Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in U.S. three- year notes on Tuesday, $40 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $24 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

On Monday, the Treasury sold $143 billion in U.S. three-month and six-month bills, which were both well received. Including those sold earlier in the session, total bills on tap this week amount to $323 billion.

Analysts also said there is some "concession" going on after last week's big rally that pushed yields lower following a refunding announcement that saw smaller-than-expected increases in auction sizes, comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that were viewed as dovish, and weaker-than-forecast U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.

In a supply concession, traders tend to sell Treasuries before an auction so they can buy them back at a lower price.

"When you had that big of a move lower last week, it is hard to assume that with more supply coming, that it's going to continue on the same path," said Ellis Phifer, managing director of fixed income capital markets at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 10.2 basis points (bps) at 4.659%, on pace for the most gains in more than a week. Last Friday, 10-year yields dropped to a five-week low.

"Ten-year yields should eventually go back to 4%," said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie in New York. "We have seen the peak in yields, but more importantly when the economy slows, you're going to see the 4%, you're going to see yields fall. Do we retest 5% in the 10-year? I doubt it."

U.S. yields edged higher after a Federal Reserve survey of senior bank lending officers showed that banks tightened lending standards for businesses and households in the third quarter, while demand for loans fell broadly.

U.S. 30-year yields US30YT=RR were up 7.7 bps at 4.829%, on track to post its largest daily increase since Oct. 25.

A closely tracked part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was at -27.4 bps. This part of the curve has historically predicted upcoming recessions, forecasting eight of the last nine.

The curve deepened its inversion on Monday after steepening the last few weeks. A steeper curve suggested that investors are pricing in the end of the Fed's tightening cycle.

Monday's flattening, though, reflected an unwinding of steepening moves that had been going on, analysts said. The bottom line, however, is that the curve is likely to resume its steepening trend.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was up 10.5 bps at 4.936%, set for its biggest one-day gain in three weeks.

Investors are also focused on comments from a bunch of Fed officials speaking this week, with 10 of the 19 member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), including key policymakers.

Action Economics, in its blog, expects Fed officials to reinforce the commitment to bringing inflation down to target. Also of interest is how Fed speakers address the market's seeming dismissal of the supposed higher-for-longer stance, analysts said.

U.S. rate futures have now priced in a more than 50% chance of a rate cut next May, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. A week ago, those odds were at 37%.

November 6 Monday 3:49PM New York / 2049 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.27

5.4261

-0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.255

5.4843

0.007

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-32/256

4.9324

0.100

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-186/256

4.7247

0.098

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-64/256

4.5912

0.103

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-90/256

4.6459

0.099

10-year note US10YT=RR

93-248/256

4.6493

0.091

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-48/256

5.0012

0.073

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-24/256

4.8182

0.066

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

