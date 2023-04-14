TREASURIES-US yields advance as data fails to alter rate hike expectations

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed retail sales fell more than expected in March, though the February numbers were revised to indicate sales overall were not as weak as previously reported.

The report did not alter expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its next meeting.

Comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday, saying higher borrowing costs were needed to restore inflation to the Fed's 2% target, further raised the rate-increase outlook and reduced bets of easing this year.

Data showed retail sales dropped 1.0% last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4% drop. Data for February was revised to show sales falling 0.2% instead of 0.4%.

"The market was poorly positioned before the retail sales number. Traders were expecting an even bigger decline than what the actual number was," said Brian Reynolds, chief market strategist, at Reynolds Strategy in Massachusetts.

"Investors are so negative on the economic situation. The economy is slowing, but it's not slowing as much as investors feared. It means that Fed rate hike in May is on the table."

Data also showed U.S. import prices fell more than expected in March, resulting in the biggest year-on-year decline since mid-2020, offering further evidence that inflation pressures are subsiding.

Folowing the data, U.S. rate futures have priced in a more than 80% chance of a 25 bps hike next month. That probability was about 70% lFollowinghursday.

The U.S. yield curve's deepening inversion suggests traders believe there could be another hike coming after the May meeting. The spread between the U.S. two-year and 10-year yields widened to -58.4 bps US2US10=TWEB, from -52.80 bps late on Thursday.

The inversion of this curve typically signals a looming recession, predicting eight of the last nine slowdowns.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday a recession in the United States this year was certainly feasible as the Fed's rate-hike moves fully filter through the economy.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.9275

5.0561

0.028

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.8275

5.028

0.081

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-157/256

4.0821

0.105

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-214/256

3.8084

0.091

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-54/256

3.5779

0.071

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-144/256

3.5328

0.053

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-8/256

3.4958

0.045

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-168/256

3.8272

0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-88/256

3.7171

0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.50 -2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.75 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.50 -0.25

