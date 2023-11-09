TREASURIES-US yields advance ahead of 30-year bond auction, comments from Fed's Powell

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, unwinding some of the moves lower in the previous session and setting up for the 30-year bond auction that could again test demand for government debt.

Investors sold Treasuries ahead of Thursday's $24 billion sale in U.S. 30-year bonds, the last of the notes and bond offerings this week, with intent to buy them back at a lower price in what is known as a "supply concession."

The U.S. Treasury sold three-year and 10-year notes earlier in the week, which analysts said came out relatively better than expected, given the increase in auction sizes from the previous month. That drove a rise in bond prices, pushing yields lower for most of the week.

In late morning trading, the benchmark 10-year yield rose from six-week lows to trade up 5.1 basis points (bps) at 4.558%. The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was up 2.5 bps at 4.961%.

The trend for yields, however, remained tilted to the downside, analysts said.

"A lot of the downtrend in yields this week is all about momentum as we have seen a shift in economic data," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

"U.S. data has been weaker, we also had lower-than-expected increases in auction sizes at the Treasury refunding last week and this allowed bonds to rally. A lot of bond investors though are sitting on the sidelines trying to decide whether or not they want to get in," he added.

Along with the 30-year bond auction, investors are also awaiting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at an International Monetary Fund conference later on Thursday.

"We'll be on guard for any pushback to the drop in yields over the past several sessions and the markets' expectations for rate cuts by mid-2024," wrote Action Economics in its blog.

U.S. rate futures on Thursday have priced in a 70% chance of a rate cut at the June meeting, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. A week ago, those odds were at 26%.

In other parts of the bond market, the yield curve modestly eased its inversion, or steepened on Thursday, with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields at -40.90 bps US2US10=TWEB.

Analysts said this was likely a giveback over the bull-flattening, or a deeper inversion the market saw the past two days, a scenario which normally precedes a Fed rate cut. A bull flattener typically reflects a decline in inflation expectations.

Ahead of the auction, U.S. 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR were up 5 bps at 4.706%.

November 9 Thursday 10:58AM New York/1558 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2675

5.4268

-0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2575

5.4903

-0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-18/256

4.9613

0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-192/256

4.7153

0.031

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-98/256

4.5607

0.039

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-168/256

4.5944

0.046

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-140/256

4.5569

0.049

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-80/256

4.9069

0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-184/256

4.7074

0.051

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

