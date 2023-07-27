TREASURIES-US yields advance after upbeat data

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after a slew of data showed the world's largest economy is on a generally solid footing, raising expectations it may just avoid recession despite 525 basis points in tightening over the last year and a a half.

Gross domestic product grew at a 2.4% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department in its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at a 1.8% rate. The economy grew at a 2.0% pace in the first three months of the year.

U.S. Treasury two-year yields rose in the wake of the GDP data and was last up 6 bps at 4.884% US2YT=RR.

The benchmark 10-year yield climbed 6.1 bps to 3.912% US10YT=RR.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

