TREASURIES-US yields advance after Fed's Powell affirms inflation message

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a hawkish tone, as he reaffirmed the central bank's fight to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

The more closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR deepened its inversion after Powell's speech, suggesting that investors expect further rate tightening from the Fed.

The curve was last at -97.0 basis points (bps), slightly more inverted than Tuesday's -96.80. Earlier in the session, it hit a gap of -98.50 bps, the most inverted since March.

The inversion of this yield curve has predicted eight of the last nine recessions.

"Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year," Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery to the House Financial Services Committee in one of his regularly scheduled twice-yearly monetary policy updates to Congress.

"Nonetheless, inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go."

Powell's remarks were no different from his comments last Wednesday when the Fed held rates steady after multiple increases.

"He's definitely letting the market know that they're not cutting rates in 2023," said Jay Menozzi, portfolio manager at Easterly Funds.

"Our thought on the pause in June is that if you really look at the rate hikes: they started 75 (basis points), then 50, then 25, but you can't really go to 12-1/2. And the only way to do that is you do one every other meeting," he added.

Following Powell's remarks, fed funds futures have factored in a 76% chance of a rate hike next month, which would lift the benchmark rate to between 5.25%-5.50%. The market also effectively priced out a rate cut in December, with a fed funds implied rate of 5.257%.

Fed nominees also testifying before the Senate on Wednesday said too much consolidation in the banking system is problematic.

U.S. 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR rose 1.7 bps to 3.834%.

On the shorter-end of the curve, the two-year yield US2YT=RR, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was up 2.4 bps at 4.717%.

U.S. breakeven inflation rates rose across the board with the highest increase seen in the one-year sector. U.S. one-year breakevens rose 5.2% to 1.8382% USBEI1Y=RR, a day after they fell to a six-month low.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.145

5.2997

0.067

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1925

5.4214

0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-34/256

4.7216

0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-126/256

4.3081

0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-108/256

3.9796

0.022

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-72/256

3.8688

0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-232/256

3.7518

0.025

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-252/256

4.0229

0.019

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-68/256

3.8358

0.019

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.75 0.50

