TREASURIES-US yields advance after data backs Fed's Powell's hawkishness

By Alden Bentley and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged on Thursday after upbeat U.S. data solidified the picture of an economy and job market defying predictions of a recession, underpinning pronouncements from the Federal Reserve's chief that there is little room to let up on monetary tightening.

Yields on U.S. two-year, five-year, and 10-year notes hit three-month highs, while a key yield curve deepened its inversion, suggesting strong data is likely to push the central bank to hike interest rates more.

U.S. weekly claims for unemployment insurance came in at 239,000, below the 265,000 expected and last week's revised 265,000 jobless claims filed. At the same time, the final print for first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth was 2.0%, higher than last month's 1.3% reading, and the 1.4% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

"Broadly, the data was extraordinarily strong and the economy is quite resilient," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, at Societe Generale in New York.

"This follows hawkishness from central bankers over the last couple of weeks since the last FOMC (Federal Open market Committee) meeting," she said. "The market is coming to the realization that the Fed may have to do more than what is being priced."

The U.S. data supported Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on further rate hikes needed to suppress inflation. At a Spanish central bank event in Madrid, Powell signaled on Thursday that more monetary tightening is likely needed amid a fresh slew of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.

That came a day after Powell said at a central bank panel in Portugal that the Fed is keeping consecutive U.S. interest rate hikes on the table. At the same event, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde cemented expectations for a ninth straight rise in euro zone rates in July.

In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 14.2 basis points (bps) at 3.854%, after earlier hitting a more than three-month high of 3.868%. The yield was on track for its largest basis-point gain since late March.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, hit 4.892%, the highest since March 9, and was last up nearly 16 basis points at 4.878%,

That pushed the closely watched U.S. Treasury yield curve spread between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, to a deeper inversion of -106.7 bps, the most inverted since March. It was last at -102.6 basis points.

This curve has predicted eight of the last nine U.S. recessions.

U.S. 30-year bond yields Treasury bond US30YT=RR hit a two-week high of 3.93%, and last changed hands at 3.912%, up 10.9 bps.

The rate futures market sees an 84% chance of another 25-bp hike in July FEDWATCH, after the Fed left rates at 5%-5.25% at its June meeting, interrupting the consecutive increases that hoisted the benchmark rate from zero since last March. The market is building in greater odds but not yet a probability of yet one more hike after that this year.

Tracking the rise in U.S. five-year yields, the yield on U.S. five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR surged to 2.023% the highest since September. It was last at 2%.

June 29 Thursday 3:41PM New York / 1941 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1925

5.3485

0.017

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2675

5.4859

0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-136/256

4.8738

0.152

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-248/256

4.5005

0.164

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-94/256

4.1414

0.169

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-130/256

3.9965

0.165

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-28/256

3.852

0.140

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-180/256

4.1193

0.122

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-244/256

3.9128

0.109

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.50 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.75 -1.25 (Reporting by Alden Bentley and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.