TREASURIES-US two-year yields crash in wake of SVB collapse, yield curve narrows inversion

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields plummeted on Monday, pushing their prices higher, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank prompted investors to drastically pare back expectations of a big Federal Reserve rate hike next week and seek the safety of government debt.

The yield on the U.S. two-year Treasury note US2YT=RR briefly fell below 4% for the first time since last October and was last down 53.1 basis points (bps) at 4.057%. The two-year note's yield, which reflects interest rate move expectations, was on track for the biggest one-day drop since October 1987 in the wake of that fateful Black Monday stock market crash.

It recorded its biggest three-day drop of 96 bps since October 1987 as well.

The U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve also steepened sharply on Monday, narrowing its inversion to -54.70 bps US2US10=TWEB, as investors reduced rate hike expectations. That is the tightest gap since early January. The curve was last at -58.10 bps.

U.S. banking regulators pledged on Sunday to ensure depositors at the now-shuttered Silicon Valley Bank would have access to their funds and set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds. The Federal Reserve also made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

On Monday, HSBC HSBA.A said it would acquire SVB's British unit.

"What we saw from the Fed was a quick and correct intervention, putting in some circuit breakers into the system. Is it enough to stop a repricing? No," said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Group in Switzerland.

"What they did was significant but the risks are still there, particularly as we still face recession and rising defaults. The Fed and ECB are still moving rates higher. Right now I don't think the Fed will do more," Miller added.

U.S. rate futures on Monday have priced in a 69% chance of a 25-bps hike at next week's Fed policy meeting, with a more than 30% probability of a pause. The market last week was poised for a 50-bps increase prior to the SVB collapse.

Futures traders now expect a peak Fed funds rate of 4.8% hitting in May. That was between 5.5% to 6% last week.

In light of the crisis, Goldman Sachs predicted the Fed would not raise rates at its meeting next week at all, helping drive a massive rally in short-dated government debt on Monday.

"We have left unchanged our expectation that the FOMC will deliver 25 bp hikes in May, June and July and now expect a 5.25% to 5.5% terminal rate, though we see considerable uncertainty about the path," Goldman analysts, led by chief economist Jan Hatzius, said in a note.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 17 bps to 3.524%, after dropping to 3.418% US10YT=RR, the lowest since Feb. 3.

European short-dated bonds also rallied dramatically, with Germany's two-year yield DE2YT=RR plunging to 2.499%, the lowest since Feb. 3. The two-year yield was last down 7 bps at 2.631%

The European Central Bank sets interest rates on Thursday. Pricing in money markets shows traders think a 50 bps hike, taking rates to 3%, remains the most likely option, although some expect a 25-bps increase.

March 13 Monday 2:51PM New York / 1851 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.7

4.8194

-0.136

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6375

4.8116

-0.317

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-14/256

4.0594

-0.529

Three-year note US3YT=RR

102

3.912

-0.393

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-112/256

3.6801

-0.273

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-56/256

3.6362

-0.215

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-200/256

3.5261

-0.169

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-160/256

3.8297

-0.070

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-72/256

3.6646

-0.035

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.75 -5.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 1.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.50 -0.25 Biggest three-day fall in UST yields since 1987https://tmsnrt.rs/3yy7ktn (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Harry Robertson, Amanda Cooper, Dhara Ranasinghe in London, and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Will Dunham and Kirsten Donovan) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124))

