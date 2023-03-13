TREASURIES-US two-year yield on track for biggest daily drop since 2008 after SVB collapse

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Harry Robertson and Amanda Cooper

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields plunged on Monday, pushing their prices higher, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank prompted investors to drastically pare back expectations of a big Federal Reserve rate hike next week and seek the safety of government debt.

The yield on the U.S. two-year Treasury note US2YT=RR fell below 4% for the first time since last October and was last down 48 basis points (bps) at 4.107%. The two-year note's yield, which reflects interest rate move expectations, was on track for the biggest one-day drop since September 2008 in the midst of the global financial crisis.

It also recorded its biggest three-day drop, at 97 bps, since the Black Monday stock market crash in 1987.

The U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve also steepened sharply on Monday, narrowing its inversion to -57.40 bps US2US10=TWEB, as investors reduced rate hike expectations. That is the tightest gap since early January. The curve was last at -63.20 bps.

U.S. banking regulators pledged on Sunday to ensure depositors at the now-shuttered Silicon Valley Bank would have access to their funds. On Monday, HSBC HSBA.A said it would acquire SVB's British unit.

"The market thinks that this is not just SVB (Silicon Valley Bank), but several banks. The sharp rise in policy rates and sovereign yields over the last year and a half has put a lot of banks under stress," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

"The consequence is that the outlook for rates is not going to be as high as previously thought. Last Wednesday, you had people thinking 6% (peak fed funds rate) is a sure thing. I don't think anybody thinks that now," Shipley added.

U.S. rate futures on Monday have priced in a 60% chance of a 25-bps hike at next week's Fed policy meeting. The market last week was poised for a 50-bps increase prior to the SVB collapse.

Futures traders now expect a peak Fed funds rate of 4.75% hitting in May. That was between 5.5% to 6% last week.

In light of the crisis, Goldman Sachs predicted the Fed would not raise rates at its meeting next week at all, helping drive a massive rally in short-dated government debt on Monday.

"We no longer expect the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) to deliver a rate hike at its next meeting on March 22," Goldman analysts, led by chief economist Jan Hatzius, said in a note. "We have left unchanged our expectation that the FOMC will deliver 25 bp hikes in May, June and July and now expect a 5.25% to 5.5% terminal rate, though we see considerable uncertainty about the path."

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 17 bps to 3.520%, after dropping to 3.418% US10YT=RR, the lowest since Feb. 3.

European short-dated bonds also rallied dramatically, with Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR plunging 50 bps to 2.499%, the lowest since Feb. 3.

The European Central Bank sets interest rates on Thursday. Pricing in money markets shows traders think a 50 bps hike, taking rates to 3%, remains the most likely option, although some expect a 25-bps increase.

March 13 Monday 10:14 AM New York / 1414 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.5925

4.7079

-0.247

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.555

4.7241

-0.405

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-15/256

4.0574

-0.531

Three-year note US3YT=RR

102-10/256

3.8982

-0.407

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-160/256

3.6388

-0.314

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-120/256

3.5958

-0.255

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-16/256

3.4923

-0.203

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-88/256

3.7782

-0.122

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-64/256

3.6112

-0.089

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 25.25 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.50 -3.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.25 -2.00 Biggest three-day fall in UST yields since 1987https://tmsnrt.rs/3yy7ktn (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, Harry Robertson and Amanda Cooper in London; Additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Will Dunham and Kirsten Donovan) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124))

