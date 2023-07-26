News & Insights

US Markets

TREASURIES-US Treasury yields fall after Fed rate hike

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

July 26, 2023 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points, as was widely expected, citing still elevated inflation.

The rate hike, the Fed's 11th in its last 12 meetings, set the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range, and the accompanying policy statement left the door open to another increase.

Interest-rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR fell to 4.883%, from around 4.910% before the statement. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to 3.881%, from around 3.900%.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was little changed at minus 101 basis points.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Chris Reese)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.