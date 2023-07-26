TREASURIES-US Treasury yields fall after Fed rate hike

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points, as was widely expected, citing still elevated inflation.

The rate hike, the Fed's 11th in its last 12 meetings, set the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range, and the accompanying policy statement left the door open to another increase.

Interest-rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR fell to 4.883%, from around 4.910% before the statement. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to 3.881%, from around 3.900%.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was little changed at minus 101 basis points.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Chris Reese)

