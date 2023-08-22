TREASURIES-US Treasury rout festers on deficit spending, higher for longer concerns

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields eased on Tuesday after the benchmark hit almost 16-year highs overnight as a bond rout simmers on concerns the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer and the government fiscal deficit will widen.

A jump in Treasury issuance, Fitch's credit downgrade three weeks ago and concerns China will dump Treasuries to support the yuan have added to a sell-off as investors await the Fed's annual summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week.

Real yields, as seen in 10-year inflation-protected Treasuries, or TIPS, have climbed almost 40 basis points so far in August and topped 2.0% US10YTIP=RR on Monday for the first time since July 2009.

"There's not a clear driver for this kind of move up in real yields," said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street in Boston.

There are concerns whether China and Japan remain aggressive buyers of Treasuries and a stronger-than-expected growth outlook of the U.S. economy, while inflation expectations have not changed much, Loh said.

"Why all of that comes together in two to three weeks in August? I'm not 100% sure. There's a wall of worry, there are a lot of concerns. They all point to higher yields," he said.

"It's hard to see a catalyst that's going change it."

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR slipped 1.2 basis points to 4.330% after touching 4.366% early Tuesday in London, a high last seen in November 2007.

The two-year's US2YT=RR yield, which often reflects interest rate expectations, rose 4.5 basis points to 5.037%.

"With the Fed on the march, not necessarily to hike rates in September, but to keep rates higher, buyers haven't been as willing to come in and pick up these yield levels," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"There's almost a perfect storm against Treasuries," she said. "With the Treasury refunding, they put it in black and white, the borrowing needs, the market gulped and said 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing'."

S&P Global followed Moody's in cutting its credit ratings and outlook on multiple U.S. regional banks on Monday, saying higher funding costs and troubles in commercial real estate will likely test the credit strength of lenders.

The month's rout in Treasuries partly reflects a run of surprisingly upbeat U.S. economic data that has led markets to scale back expectations for policy easing next year.

Futures now imply 95 basis points of rate cuts in 2024, compared with 130 basis points a couple of weeks ago. The Fed's overnight lending rate is now seen above 5% into June.FEDWATCH

Washington also needs to borrow ever more to fund its $1.6 trillion budget deficit, and lenders are demanding higher returns over and above inflation. That has pushed real yields up.

The yield on 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR fell 2.2 basis points to 1.981% from a high of 2.02% on Monday.

Also feeling the heat are the low-yielding Japanese yen JPY=EBS and Chinese yuan CNY= as they struggle near multi-month lows on the U.S. dollar.

Beijing has already reportedly intervened to support its currency, while markets are wary that Japanese action could come if the dollar threatens 150 yen.

August 22 Tuesday 3:05 p.m. New York / 1905 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3

5.4631

0.019

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2975

5.5193

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-121/256

5.0373

0.045

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-248/256

4.75

0.046

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-112/256

4.4807

0.022

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-110/256

4.4341

0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-88/256

4.33

-0.012

20-year bond US20YT=RR

90-112/256

4.6184

-0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-64/256

4.4121

-0.044

US 10-year real yields rise to GFC levels https://tmsnrt.rs/44eTd9J

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additionl reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.