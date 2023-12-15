TREASURIES-US shorter-term yields advance after Fed officials temper rate cut bets

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. shorter-dated Treasury yields rose on Friday after Federal Reserve officials dampened expectations of an imminent interest rate cut in the first quarter of next year.

New York Fed President John Williams had started the ball rolling earlier."We aren't really talking about rate cuts right now" at the Fed and it's "premature" to speculate about them, Williams said in a CNBC interview.

Williams was the first Fed official to comment after the U.S. central bank on Wednesday held interest rates steady in the 5.25%-5.50% range and signaled a shift from its tightening policy bias.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic then came out with less dovish remarks as well, saying the U.S. central bank can begin reducing interest rates "sometime in the third quarter" of 2024 if inflation falls as expected."

Bostic said he expected inflation, measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, to end 2024 at around 2.4%, enough progress towards the Fed's 2% target to warrant two quarter-point rate cuts over the second half of next year.

In its interest rate projections released on Wednesday, the Fed penciled in 75 basis points (bps) of rate cuts next year based on the expectation that inflation would continue to ease.

"The market took that front-loading of cuts to a little bit of an extreme," said Vishal Khanduja, co-head of Broad Markets Fixed Income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in Boston,

"The market has been pricing in six cuts but the Fed has been guiding us toward three. So I think (those Fed officials) are trying to walk back and trying to reconfirm with the market that, yes, we pivoted but we don't think such excessive pricing of cuts is required at this point."

The rate futures market priced in on Friday a less than 70% chance of a Fed cut in March, according to LSEG's FedWatch, down from nearly 80% late on Thursday. The market also factored in about 140 bps of easing by the end of next year, unchanged from Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year yield climbed to session peaks of 3.973% US10YT=RR after Williams's remarks, before slipping.

It was last down 1.5basis points (bps) at 3.912%. On the week, the 10-year yield was down nearly 34 bps, on track for its largest weekly decline since March 2020.

U.S. 30-year yields briefly rose in the wake of Williams' comments, but were last 4.5 bps lower at 4.00%. The yield fell 32 bps during the week, its worst weekly performance since March 2020 as well.

On the shorter end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, also hit the day's highs of 4.487% following Williams' remarks. The yield was last up 6.1 bps at 4.459% US2YT=RR, with the a weekly decline of 26 bps.

A closely-watched metric of the U.S. yield curve, showing the gap in yields between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB widened its inversion to minus 54.80 bps, as Williams' and Bostic's comments pushed out some bets on early rate cuts next year.

"There is a case to be made for waiting longer than March before cutting rates," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

"It's going to take a little bit of time to absorb the weakness in the hard data that we will see in the first quarter."

Friday's data showing a pick-up in business activity in December pushed yields a little higher, but the impact was brief.

S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, increased to a five-month high of 51.0 this month from 50.7 in November.

December 15 Friday 3:50PM New York / 2050 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.235

5.3904

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1175

5.3379

0.025

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-200/256

4.4511

0.052

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-176/256

4.1282

0.027

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-10/256

3.9175

0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-160/256

3.9393

-0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-208/256

3.9092

-0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

107-136/256

4.1883

-0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

112-224/256

4.0072

-0.047

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Christina Fincher and Ken Ferris)

