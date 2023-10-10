TREASURIES-US prices surge on flight to safety bids, dovish Fed

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Tom Westbrook

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Tuesday, pushing two-year yields to their lowest in a month, due to a combination of demand for safe-haven assets amid ongoing violence in the Middle East and dovish Federal Reserve remarks that suggested the central bank may be done raising interest rates.

Cash Treasury markets had been closed for a holiday on Monday, so Tuesday morning was traders' first chance to react to Palestinian militants' attack on Israel over the weekend as well as Fed officials' overnight comments.

Benchmark 10-year yields were on track for their largest daily drop since July, while those on the two-year were on pace for the biggest daily decline since late August

"We had dovish statements yesterday by Fed officials and then you have flight to safety here from the tragic events in Israel. So people are being a little bit of cautious here," said Stan Shipley, managing director and macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York.

"We probably have seen the peak in rates here as seasonal factors are favorable for lower rates in November and December. We think there's going to be recession 2024 and of course you have this flight to safety," Shipley added.

Israel pounded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians, razing whole districts to dust despite a threat from Hamas militants to execute a captive for each home hit.

In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to one-week lows and were last down 10.6 basis points (bps) at 4.676%.

U.S. 30-year bond yields slid 7.5 bps to 4.867% US30YT=RR.

U.S. two-year yields US2YT=RR, which tend to reflect interest rate expectations, dropped 11.1 bps to 4.967%, after earlier falling to a one-month trough of 4.926%.

Yields fall when bond prices rally.

The yield curve flattened or widened its inversion on Tuesday, with the spread between two-year and 10-year yields expanding to as much as -34.20 bps US2US10=TWEB and was last -30.60 bps.

The curve flattened after seven straight days of steepening, a trend suggesting that investors are pricing in the fact that the Fed is approaching the end of its tightening cycle and the economy at some point could resume expanding after a modest downturn.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan both noted on Monday the recent run-up in yields may reduce the need for further interest rate hikes.

"If term premiums rise, they could do some of the work of cooling the economy for us, leaving less need for additional monetary policy tightening," said Logan, who has been one of the strongest advocates of the notion that the Fed would need to follow through with further tightening.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic on Tuesday added to the Fed-is-done theme, saying the U.S. central bank any further. Bostic sees no recession ahead even as the Fed's rate hikes so far slow the economy and bring down inflation.

U.S. rate futures on Tuesday have priced an 11.7% chance of a rate hike in November and 24% in December, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Those odds a week ago were at 28% and 40%, respectively.

The Mideast conflict drove bond yields lower globally on Monday as investors turned to safe-haven assets. Dollar-denominated sovereign debt in Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, however, was sold.

October 10 Tuesday 11:26 AM New York/1526 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3375

5.4957

-0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.315

5.5477

-0.038

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-18/256

4.9612

-0.118

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-170/256

4.748

-0.133

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-20/256

4.6069

-0.141

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-208/256

4.6566

-0.138

10-year note US10YT=RR

93-228/256

4.655

-0.127

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-192/256

5.0369

-0.102

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88-188/256

4.8422

-0.100

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Will Dunham)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.