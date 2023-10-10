TREASURIES-US prices advance on safe-haven bids, dovish Fed

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Tuesday, pushing two-year yields to their lowest in a month, boosted by safe-haven demand with the ongoing Mideast conflict and dovish Federal Reserve remarks that suggested the central bank may be done raising interest rates.

Cash Treasury markets were closed for a holiday on Monday, so Tuesday was traders' first chance to react to Palestinian militants' attack on Israel over the weekend including overnight comments from Fed officials.

Benchmark 10-year yields posted their largest daily drop since mid-July, while those on two-year notes had their biggest daily decline since late August.

Yields fall when bond prices rally.

"The (Israel) conflict got the ball rolling as far as people moving into Treasuries from the standpoint of safety," said Ellis Phifer, managing director of fixed income capital markets at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The Fed added a bit of fuel to that move, by sounding a little bit more dovish. They're trending that way anyway lately."

Israeli air strikes hammered Gaza on Tuesday, razing entire districts as Israel took revenge for the Hamas assaults that have triggered some of the worst blood-letting in 75 years of conflict.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to one-week lows and were last down 12.5 basis points (bps) at 4.657%.

U.S. 30-year bond yields slid 11.2 bps to 4.831% US30YT=RR, their largest daily fall since late August.

U.S. two-year yields US2YT=RR, which tend to reflect interest rate expectations, dropped 9.1 bps to 4.982%, after falling to a one-month trough of 4.926%.

Raymond James' Phifer believes U.S. rates have peaked.

"Unless inflation comes up tomorrow and in the next few days with some wild numbers - and the Fed has gotten a lot more neutral-sounding than they were a year ago - it would seem that the Fed would be closer to the end than the beginning," he said.

The yield curve flattened or widened its inversion on Tuesday, with the spread between two-year and 10-year yields expanding to as much as -34.20 bps US2US10=TWEB and was last at -32.10 bps.

The curve flattened after seven straight days of steepening, a trend suggesting concern about inflation coming back due to factors such as higher oil prices, prompting investors to sell the long end of the curve and pushing their yields higher.

"I think the flattening is just taking a lot of that (factor) off. ... But I don't know that given just a couple of days, we can tell that much yet," Phifer said.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan both noted on Monday the recent run-up in yields may reduce the need for further interest rate hikes. Logan has been one of the strongest advocates of the notion that the Fed would need to follow through with further tightening.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Tuesday added to the Fed-is-done theme, saying the U.S. central bank any further. Bostic sees no recession ahead even as the Fed's rate hikes slow the economy and bring down inflation.

U.S. rate futures on Tuesday have priced a 13.7% chance of a rate hike in November and 27.5% in December, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. Those odds a week ago were at 28% and 40%, respectively.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury held a three-year note auction totaling $46 billion and the results were underwhelming, with one of the weakest demand measures in nearly a year.

The auction's high yield stopped at 4.740%, above the roughly 4.723% expected at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a premium for buying the three-year note.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.56, less than last month's 2.75 and the 2.69 average. Indirect bidders were awarded 56.0%, also less than the 57.7% in the previous auction and the 63.8% average.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.34

5.4983

-0.019

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3175

5.5504

-0.036

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-8/256

4.9822

-0.097

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-154/256

4.7711

-0.110

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-2/256

4.6229

-0.125

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-190/256

4.6685

-0.127

10-year note US10YT=RR

93-212/256

4.6633

-0.119

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-188/256

5.0382

-0.101

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88-192/256

4.8412

-0.101

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Will Dunham and Richard Chang)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124))

