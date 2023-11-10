TREASURIES-US long-dated yields slip ahead of next week's inflation data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Friday, with those on the long end modestly lower, as investors consolidated positions after sharp gains in the prior session when markets interpreted Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments as hawkish.

U.S. yields on Thursday rose sharply after a much weaker-than-expected 30-year bond auction that saw poor demand numbers after solid sales of three-year and 10-year notes earlier in the week. That was followed by Powell's remarks that leaned hawkish and essentially pushed back any notion about interest rate cuts.

In afternoon trading, the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 1.4 basis points (bps) to 4.614% US10YT=RR. On Thursday, following the weak 30-year auction, 10-year yields posted their biggest one-day gain in roughly three weeks.

U.S. yields, however, pared their decline after the University of Michigan's survey of consumer sentiment showed the outlook for inflation in the year ahead rose in November for a second consecutive month to a seven-month high of 4.4%. Over a five-year horizon, consumers expect inflation to average 3.2%, up from 3.0% in October and the highest since March 2011.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was up 2.8 bps at 5.049%. It posted its biggest weekly rise since late May.

U.S. 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR were down 3.6 bps at 4.731%.

The yield curve deepened its inversion on Friday, with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields last at -43.60 bps US2US10=TWEB. Market participants referred to Friday's yield curve move as a "bull flattener," in which the fall in yields at the long end of the curve were much sharper than those at the short end. It's a scenario that normally precedes a cut in interest rates by the Fed, analysts said.

U.S. rate futures on Thursday have priced in a 58% chance of a rate cut at the June meeting, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. Those odds were about 61% late on Thursday.

"The market sentiment right now is embracing the notion that the Fed is done. That hasn't really changed," said Greg Faranello, head of U.S. rates strategy at AmeriVet Securities in New York.

"What can change or reinforce that is the data. The first data point we look to is CPI on Tuesday," he added.

Wall Street economists expect the headline inflation number to have slowed to a 0.1% rise in October, from a 0.4 increase in September, according to a Reuters poll. The core inflation number is expected at 0.3% last month, unchanged from September.

A ransomware attack on Thursday targeting the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China's biggest lender, that supposedly disrupted the settlement of U.S. Treasuries has had limited impact on the market so far, some analysts said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said the attack had not interfered with the market for U.S. government debt.

November 10 Friday 4:06PM New York/2106 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.26

5.4165

-0.012

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2575

5.4878

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-232/256

5.0496

0.028

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-120/256

4.8173

0.031

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-248/256

4.6538

0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-40/256

4.6782

0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-12/256

4.6201

-0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-212/256

4.9475

-0.030

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-56/256

4.7363

-0.031

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Paul Simao and Aurora Ellis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

