TREASURIES-US long-dated yields fall as 10-year auction viewed as better-than-expected

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed, with declines in longer maturities, after Wednesday's 10-year note auction came in modestly better than expected, as bond investors continued to keep the downward momentum in rates amid an overall view the Federal Reserve is likely done with its hiking cycle.

Post-auction, the benchmark 10-year yield was last down 6 basis points (bps) at 4.511% US10YT=RR. Since the Fed's Nov. 1 meeting, 10-year yields have dropped by more than 40 bps.

"Going into the auction, there was already a rally and some of that could be pre-auction positioning," said Will Compernolle, macro strategist at FHN Financial in New York.

"It reinforced that momentum for the last week and a half. What this rally has done is convince market participants that the relentless climb in yields we saw for two months is appearing to ebb for now. There's a little more confidence in buyers coming back to the market," he added.

Yields fall when bond prices rise.

The 10-year note sale showed weak statistics, but considering the increased auction size, the outcome was decent, analysts said.

The auction stopped at 4.519%, slightly higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting that investors demanded a small premium to take the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was 2.45, down from last month's 2.50 and the 2.56 for August.

"The bid-to-cover was lower than last month, but considering that the auction size was bigger, the cover was not that much weaker," said FHN's Compernolle.

"And if people were really worried that this auction size would be difficult to digest by the market, then alarms would have been triggered. But it hasn't."

The U.S. Treasury will next auction $24 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Yields on shorter-dated maturities rose on Wednesday, with the yield curve further inverting from Tuesday. The two-year/10-year yield curve was last inverted at -40.66 bps. An inverted yield curve is a typical precursor to recession.

Some analysts attributed Wednesday's deeper curve inversion to Fed officials coming out in full force on Tuesday to stamp out speculation about potential rate cuts.

For instance, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reiterated her view that the U.S. central bank will likely need to raise short-term rates again, though for now she is content to assess the data and what it implies for the economic outlook.

Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said the central bank may have to do more to bring inflation down to its 2% goal, given the recent spate of resilient economic data.

"It's all hawkish rhetoric," said Tom di Galoma, managing director & co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York. "But there's great belief out there that the Fed is done hiking. Clients are committed to buying bonds because the market believes that ... we will see lower yields into 2024."

U.S. rate futures have priced in a 20% chance of a rate cut in March and just under 50% at the May meeting, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

In afternoon trading, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 7.6 bps at 4.659%.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was up 1.6 bps at 4.934%.

