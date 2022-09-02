TREASURIES-US 2-year Treasury yields fall from 15-year highs after jobs report

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Yields of short-term U.S. Treasuries fell from multi-year highs Friday after a closely watched employment report showed unemployment rising and job growth slowing in August.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 315,000 jobs last month, down from a surging 526,000 in July, the Labor Department said. The unemployment rate increased to 3.7% from a pre-pandemic low of 3.5% in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing 300,000. Estimates ranged from as low as 75,000 to as high as 450,000.

The jobs data comes a week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the U.S. economy may face a painful period of slow economic growth and rising unemployment as the central bank continues an aggressive pace of interest rate hikes to curtail inflation, which is running near 40-year highs.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 4 basis points at 3.482% after hitting 15-year highs the day before.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 1.7 basis points to 3.282%, one day after hitting two-month intraday highs, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 3 basis points to 3.404%.

Bond yields rise as bond prices fall.

"The basic message is the labor market might be starting to cool and the Fed might not have to move so aggressively," said David Page, head of macroeconomic research at Axa Investment Managers.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -20.8 basis points.

September 2 Friday 8:47AM New York / 1247 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.8775

2.9377

-0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.3125

3.4141

0.041

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-140/256

3.4882

-0.034

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-226/256

3.5278

-0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-196/256

3.3963

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-116/256

3.3754

0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-136/256

3.2803

0.015

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-208/256

3.6729

0.023

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-112/256

3.4047

0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.25 -1.00 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.