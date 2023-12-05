TREASURIES-US 10-year yields hit three-month lows on growth concerns

By Karen Brettell

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Yields fell on Tuesday and benchmark 10-year note yields reached three-month lows as investors priced for the possibility that the economy will weaken at a faster rate and lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as March.

Weakening data and dovish comments from some Fed officials have sent yields tumbling, with 10-year yields dropping from 16-year highs reached in October.

U.S. data this week will be closely watched for new clues on the strength of the economy, with Friday’s jobs report for November the main focus. It is expected to show that employers added 185,000 jobs during the month. USNFAR=ECI

“The market is comfortable with the idea that the economy is slowing, consumption’s facing headwinds, but they don’t know how much it’s going to slow," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"That’s why people are willing to price in a bit of a wild card potential for a Q1 rate cut - because the slowing might be more than expected,” Lyngen added.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a more than 50% probability that the Fed will begin cutting rates in March, and see 128 basis points in rate reductions by December 2024. FEDWATCH

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to 4.197%, the lowest since Sept. 1. The have tumbled from a 16-year high of 5.021% on Oct. 23.

Thirty-year yields US30YT=RR fell to 4.355%, the lowest since Sept. 14. Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 5 basis points to 4.612%.

December 5 Tuesday 9:00AM New York / 1400 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.245

5.4049

0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.17

5.3972

-0.024

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-126/256

4.612

-0.046

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-184/256

4.3611

-0.057

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-240/256

4.1646

-0.073

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-232/256

4.2237

-0.080

10-year note US10YT=RR

102-104/256

4.2011

-0.085

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-232/256

4.527

-0.088

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-136/256

4.3573

-0.080

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.