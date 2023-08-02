TREASURIES-US 10-year yields hit highest since November after data, refunding

By Matt Tracy

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Long-term U.S. Treasury yields gained on Wednesday after strong private employment data and the announced refunding of the U.S. government's maturing debt, with those on the benchmark 10-year note reaching its highest since November.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were last up 2.9 basis points (bps) at 4.075% from Tuesday's levels. They at one point in the morning reached 4.122%, their highest since last November.

The rise in yields also came after ratings agency Fitch overnight downgraded the U.S. government's credit rating to AA+ from AAA, citing an expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years and a snowballing general debt burden.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up 6.5 basis points to 4.168%, after at one point hitting 4.206%, their highest since Nov. 9.

Long-term yields tempered slightly in the afternoon from their morning highs, in part due to new expected supply stemming from the Treasury Department's announced refunding of Treasuries coming due this month.

"I think the longer-dated maturities are seeing the most pronounced movements from that," said Guy Lebas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia

Overall, the rise in yields is a sign of investor sentiment for a resilient economy in the face of high interest rates.

These sentiments were strengthened by Wednesday morning's ADP National Employment Report, which showed 324,000 private sector jobs added in July. The report also showed a 6.2% rise year-over-year in annual private sector pay.

The data served as a reassuring sign for investors, but not as a definitive indicator whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would pause or hike rates one more time this year, after its latest 25-bp hike in the federal funds target rate last month.

Shorter-term yields ticked down very slightly on Wednesday. The two-year Treasury's yield US2YT=RR, which is more closely linked with monetary policy expectations, stayed relatively unchanged from Tuesday at 4.933%.

"I don't think that changes anything on that front," said Andy Richman, managing director of fixed income wealth and investment management at Sterling Capital Management LLC. "This is just another sign here that the economy is proving more resilient than planned."

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year Treasuries US2US10=TWEB, a key measure of recession sentiment, was last at minus 81 bps, continuing its steepening after several weeks of elevated levels. It at one point on Wednesday reached minus 80.30 bps, its steepest since July 7.

Fitch's downgrade came before the Treasury Department's announced offering Wednesday morning of $103 billion in Treasuries to refund roughly $84 billion in Treasury notes and bonds coming due on Aug. 15.

These include $42 billion in three-year notes maturing Aug. 15, 2026, $38 billion in 10-year notes maturing Aug. 15, 2033, and $23 billion in 30-year bonds maturing Aug. 15, 2053.

Their auctions will take place on Aug. 8, Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, respectively.

Upon the refunding announcement, Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Josh Frost addressed questions on the Fitch downgrade.

"We continue to see robust demand for Treasury securities and the decision (Tuesday) night doesn't change what Americans, investors and people around the world already know, which is that Treasury securities remain the world's pre-eminent safe and liquid asset and that the American economy is fundamentally strong," Frost said.

Investors will closely watch the July jobs report on Friday, as well as the July Consumer Price Index report next week for inflation's trending.

August 2 Wednesday 4:06PM New York / 2006 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.265

5.4101

-0.020

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.265

5.4991

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-192/256

4.883

-0.029

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-220/256

4.5506

-0.028

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-132/256

4.2336

-0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-254/256

4.1676

0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-100/256

4.0755

0.029

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-200/256

4.168

0.065

(Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Nick Macfie and Will Dunham)

((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.