TREASURIES-US 10-year yields hit fresh 16-year high as technicals, Fed stance weigh

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury 10-year yields climbed to a 16-year peak, boosted by technical factors and resuming a months-long sell-off fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for some time to lower inflation to its 2% target.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR hit a fresh top of 4.462%, the highest since October 2007. It was last up 5.4 basis points (bps) at 4.611%.

The U.S. two-year yield US2YT=RR, which moves in line with interest rate expectations, rose from two-week lows hit earlier to trade 6.0 bps higher. The yield's two-week low was 5.046%

That narrowed the gap between the two- and 10-year yield to -51.30 bps US2US10=TWEB, the tightest spread since May. This suggested that the market is pricing in expectations the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle. That spread was last at -52.70 bps.

"Market positioning is a big factor in this sell-off, but the biggest driver is still the Fed's 'higher-for-longer' stance," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

"We continue to see a re-pricing of Fed rate cut expectations. If you look at rate pricing for 2024, markets are pricing in 75 basis points of cuts, from over 100 basis points a couple of weeks ago," he added.

In the credit default swaps market, the threat of another U.S. government shutdown sent one-year credit default swaps to their widest since June 1, when the federal government was on the cusp of a technical sovereign default as politicians in Washington haggled over the borrowing limit.

U.S. one-year credit default swaps widened to 22 bps on Wednesday, from 21 bps at Tuesday's close.

Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday rejected a stopgap funding bill advancing in the Senate, bringing Washington closer to its fourth partial government shutdown in a decade with just four days to go.

U.S. yields initially edged higher on earlier news of an unexpected increase in U.S. durable goods orders in August. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari added fuel to that rise by saying it is whether the central bank is finished raising rates amid ample evidence of ongoing economic strength.

The surge in oil futures has also caught the market's attention, analysts said. Oil prices soared 3% on Wednesday to the highest settlement in 2023, after a steep drop in U.S. crude stocks compounded worries of tight global supplies.

"The longer oil prices stay high, the more it translates into headline inflation, but potentially core," TD's Goldberg said.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $49 billion in five-year notes, and demand was strong. That followed a solid U.S. two-year note sale on Tuesday. The five-year offering stopped at 4.659%, lower than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to buy the debt at below the forecast yield.

Action Economics in a blog said the auction saw a near record high in indirect bids, which include foreign central banks.

U.S. five-year yields also scaled 16-year peaks on Wednesday and were last up 6.3 bps at 4.688% US5YT=RR.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3375

5.4856

-0.012

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.33

5.5689

0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-190/256

5.1375

0.060

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-66/256

4.8964

0.054

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-166/256

4.6849

0.060

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-184/256

4.6849

0.065

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-56/256

4.6095

0.051

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-44/256

4.9167

0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-136/256

4.719

0.023

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Alun John in London; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Christina Fincher, Richard Chang and Paul Simao) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.