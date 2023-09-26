TREASURIES-US 10-year yield slightly down after steep climb, but uptrend intact

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury 10-year yields on Tuesday pulled back from 16-year peaks touched the previous session, while the yield curve flattened a bit, as investors paused selling bonds and re-assessed how far rates have come.

U.S. yields for other maturities were either flat or slightly lower on the day.

But the outlook for U.S. yields remained tilted to the upside as the world's largest economy has performed better than expected despite aggressive tightening from the Federal Reserve over the last year and a half.

After hitting its highest since October 2007, the 10-year yield was little changed at 4.533% US10YT=RR.

The benchmark U.S. yield curve, measuring the gap between two-year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB, flattened or slightly increased its inversion on Tuesday, though the overall trend remained that of steepening.

This meant that investors are pricing in the fact that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle and the economy at some point could resume expanding after a mild slowdown. The curve was last at -61.3 basis points (bps), after steepening to -58.10 bps on Monday. That was the least inverted since May.

"Treasuries are definitely oversold here, especially the 10-year," said Stan Shipley, managing director and macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York.

"Sometimes it's not clear how much further it can go. But if you step back from that near-term technical issue of being oversold, the 10-year can go higher here and approach 5%," he added.

Shipley cited several factors that could propel the 10-year yield higher, including the U.S. economy's outperformance.

"The perception of the economy has shifted. It went from certainty of a near-term recession towards a 'no landing' or 'soft landing' for the economy," Shipley said.

"The economic data remains firmer than expected, though several drags are present. The Fed's 'hawkish' pause reinforces this outlook."

Tuesday's U.S. economic data affirmed the still upbeat prospects. U.S. annual home price growth accelerated for a second straight month in July, with housing prices increasing 4.6% on a year-over-year basis, up from a revised 3.2% increase in the prior month, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said.

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes, however, fell more than expected in August, as the rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage jumped above 7%, driving potential buyers to the sidelines. New home sales plunged 8.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 675,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said.

U.S. consumer confidence also slid for a second consecutive month in September amid worries about higher prices and the political environment, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dropped to 103.0 this month from an upwardly revised 108.7 in August.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 0.6 bps at 4.665%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was up 1.3 bps at 5.144%.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said in an essay on Tuesday he sees a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy likelier than not, but also sees a 40% chance the Fed will need to raise rates "meaningfully" higher to beat inflation.

September 26 Tuesday 10:56AM New York/1456 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3375

5.4865

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3175

5.5555

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-188/256

5.1444

0.013

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-104/256

4.8416

0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-242/256

4.6161

-0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-48/256

4.6034

-0.008

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-200/256

4.5356

-0.006

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-12/256

4.8444

-0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-96/256

4.6625

0.003

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Rami Ayyub)

