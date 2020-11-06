TREASURIES-Upbeat October jobs report pushes yields higher

Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comments, October jobs data, and next week's supply

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed higher on Friday, lifted by better-than-expected October employment data, while the market kept a close eye on the latest election developments that showed Democrat Joe Biden with slight leads in two undecided states.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 5.2 basis points at 0.8303%, while the 30-year yield US30YT=RR jumped 6.5 basis points to 1.6096%.

The October unemployment rate fell to a lower-than-expected 6.9% from 7.9% in September, although a 638,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls was the smallest gain since a jobs recovery started in May.

"It raises prospects for fourth quarter growth," said Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder, Colorado. "It's clearly a good sign for the economy, so it would put upward pressure on yields."

On the election front, Biden took a narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday, putting the White House within his reach as vote counts continued in a handful of undecided states.

Yields have been on a roller-coaster ride this week. The market, which had positioned for a Democratic sweep in Tuesday's national elections, has recalibrated for a split government scenario that would likely result in a smaller stimulus plan to aid the coronavirus-battered economy, although potential runoffs in Georgia could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

The coming week will bring a burst of supply with $54 billion of three-year notes offered on Monday, $41 billion of 10-year notes on Tuesday and $27 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Jim Caron, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said it was hard to see bond yields move materially higher.

"As more supply comes into the market, if you can buy things a little bit cheap, you're going to do it," he said.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB steepened. It was last up 5.6 basis points at 67.20 basis points. It had widened to as much as 77 basis points on Wednesday.

November 6 Friday 10:13AM New York / 1613 GMT

Price

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0925

0.0938

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0975

0.0989

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-240/256

0.1567

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-196/256

0.2052

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-104/256

0.3705

0.035

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-68/256

0.6077

0.049

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-20/256

0.8303

0.052

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-164/256

1.3777

0.061

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-120/256

1.6096

0.065

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.25 -0.75 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Catherine Evans and Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

