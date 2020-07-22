TREASURIES-Underwhelming 20-year bond auction brings long yields off session lows

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Yields of long-term U.S. Treasuriesbounced off session lows on Wednesday afteran auction of $17 billion of 20-year bonds that analysts dubbed neutral to a bit weak.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 1.3 basis points at 0.5938%, while the 20-year bond yield US20YT=RR, which tumbled as low as 1.046% before the auction, was last down 1.9 basis points at 1.0636%.

The auction, the third since the U.S. Treasury offered 20-year bonds in May for the first time since 1986, resulted in a high yield of 1.059%. The bid-to-cover ratio, a metric of overall demand, was 2.43, lower than in the previous two auctions, according to analysts.

"I think the view of the auction is probably neutral," said Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, adding that the sale did well in light of low rates and coming supply of long-term debt.

"That just speaks to the demand that there is for long end duration," he said.

The 20-year bonds began trading on May 21 at a yield of 1.177%.

On Thursday, $14 billion of 10-year Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) will be auctioned.

Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, said with Treasury trading "slowed to a crawl," there was not a fundamental reason for any big moves in yields until a deal on the next round of economic aid emerges in Washington or the U.S Federal Reserve, which meets next week, changes some of its outlook.

U.S. Republicans and Democrats remained far apart on how much to spend on stimulus efforts to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 44.70 basis points, about 1 basis point lower than at Tuesday's close.

July 22 Wednesday 1:32PM New York / 1832 GMT

Price

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.12

0.1217

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.13

0.1319

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-245/256

0.1472

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

0.1671

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-234/256

0.2675

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-96/256

0.445

-0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-76/256

0.5938

-0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-24/256

1.0636

-0.019

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-248/256

1.2918

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.50 0.50 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

