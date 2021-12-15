TREASURIES-U.S. yields volatile after Fed statement; curve steepens

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday but were sharply off the day's highs after the Federal Reserve announced that it was doubling the pace of its pandemic-era bond purchases, triggering some trader bets that the Fed could take a more muted approach to raising interest rates.

The Fed's announcement that it was doubling the pace of its bond-buying "taper" puts it on track to end the program by March.

The timing of the first rate hike, the central bank said, would then hinge on the path of a job market that is expected to continue improving in coming months.

The initial market reaction sent the 2-year yield up 4 basis points and the 2-year/10-year curve flattened, but by the end of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference those moves had reversed on expectations that the faster taper would allow the Fed to tread lightly on interest rate increases.

"It seems like the Fed is going to keep rates low on the employment (participation) picture," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

He said even as the Fed's "dot-plot" was implying three rate hikes next year, "the market has noticed the clear dismissal of dots embedded within the statement."

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.2 basis point at 0.661%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 1.8 basis points to 1.457%, and the 30-year Treasury bond yield US30YT=RR was up 4.2 basis points to 1.861%.

The spread between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was at 79.2 basis points after earlier touching 73.5 bps.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.774%.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.401%.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. data showed retail sales increased less than expected in November.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Additional reporting by Sinead Carew and Herbert Lash Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Leslie Adler)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.