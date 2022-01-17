US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. yields up along the curve as traders brace for hawkish Fed

Tom Westbrook Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose along the curve in Asia on Tuesday, lifting the shorter end to new pandemic highs as traders braced for the possibility of a hawkish surprise from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed meets next week after a lead-in of fairly aggressive comments from officials highlighting the central bank's readiness to act in the face of stubbornly high inflation.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which track short-term rate expectations, jumped nearly five basis points (bps) in Tokyo trade to cross 1% for the first time since Feb. 2020.

The move extended Friday's sharp sell-off, following a market holiday on Monday, and at 1.0176% the two-year yield is up more than 28 bps in January so far. Fed funds futures 0#FF: are priced for a hike in March and four hikes this year.

"There appears to be an outside chance that the Fed may want to act a tad more aggressively in the early part of the tightening cycle," said Eugene Leow, senior rates strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore in a note.

"This could come in the form of ending quantitative easing completely in January, instead of waiting till March. Back-to-back hikes (something not seen since the 2004-2006 hike cycle) may also come into play," he said.

Five-year yields US5YT=RR rose 4.8 bps on Tuesday to 1.6076%, the highest since January 2020.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were up about 2.8 bps to a two-year high of 1.8215%.

Further out on the curve 20-year yields US20YT=RR rose 3 bps to 2.2201%, a more than seven-month high, and 30-year yields US30YT=RR were also up 3 bps to a three-month high of 2.1580%.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

