TREASURIES-U.S. yields up along the curve as traders brace for hawkish Fed

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose along the curve on Tuesday, lifting the short end to new pandemic highs as traders braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to embark on rate hikes as soon as March.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose above 1% for the first time since February 2020 at the open in Asia as trade in the cash market resumed after the Martin Luther King Day holiday in the United States.

Two-year yields track short-term rate expectations and were last up 3.7 basis points (bps) at 1.0054%.

Five-year yields US5YT=RR rose 3.6 bps to 1.5960%, the highest since January 2020. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were up about 2 bps to 1.8108% in early Tokyo trade.

"Hawkish Fed speak ahead of the blackout has reinforced odds of a March hike, with the market now pricing in 95% odds of a March rate hike and nearly four full hikes in 2022," analysts at TD Securities said in a note.

