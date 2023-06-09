TREASURIES-U.S. yields turn higher before Fed meeting next week

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - Treasury yields turned higher on Friday as the market anticipates the Federal Reserve will pause its aggressive hiking of interest rates next week but maintain a hawkish stance as it remains on guard against high inflation.

Yields earlier dipped after data showed Canada unexpectedly shed jobs in May and its unemployment rate rose for the first time in nine months. The surprise rattled U.S. markets after the central banks of both Australia and Canada earlier this week unexpectedly raised rates.

With no U.S. data to report on a slow Friday, traders looked outside the country's borders, said Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at NatWest in Stamford, Connecticut.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, a barometer for where the market perceives future Fed policy, rose 7 basis points to 4.589%, while the yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 3.9 basis points to 3.753%.

The spread of the Treasury yield curve based on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR was at -84.2 basis points. The inversion of the spread - when shorter-dated debt yields more than longer-dated debt - is considered a recession harbinger.

The moves this week by Australia and Canada's central banks "created a little bit of intrigue about the Fed," Daingerfield said.

"The Fed has very clearly set up the market in this direction and so it seems likely to me that they're able to follow through with that skip. But the market is also very much expecting the language around this skip to be quite hawkish."

Fed fund futures show a 72.8% probability that the Fed will keep its target rate at the 5%-5.25% range when its two-day meeting ends next Wednesday. The overnight rate remains above 5% through next December FEDWATCH

Higher than expected data in the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) next Tuesday and Wednesday could alter expectations for Fed policy.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 0.9 basis points to 3.892%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.231%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.524%.

The Treasury will sell $206 billion in 42-day, and 13-, 26- and 52-week bills next Monday and Tuesday, along with $90 billion of notes and bonds on those days, too.

June 9 Friday 10:50 a.m. New York / 1450 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1175

5.2535

-0.011

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.185

5.4101

0.022

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-94/256

4.5893

0.070

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-82/256

4.241

0.074

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-180/256

3.9146

0.059

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-112/256

3.8426

0.049

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-228/256

3.7529

0.039

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-120/256

4.0613

0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-76/256

3.8923

0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 -0.50 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.25 1.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

