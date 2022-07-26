TREASURIES-U.S. yields tumble as Europe gas fears drive safe-haven buying

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Tuesday, driven by a flight to safety following the latest supply cuts in gas supply from Russia in Europe and growing concerns about a U.S. economic slowdown after Walmart's profit warning.

The spread in yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, indicating a likely recession when the short-end yield is higher than the long end, has been inverted for more than two weeks and widened further at -26.1 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield fell 3.3 basis points to 3.002%, less than the drop in 10-year notes US10YT=RR, which fell 7.7 basis points to 2.743%.

"As you’ve had the negative news on Europe take place, the euro has moved lower and the yen has moved lower, while the dollar has moved up again," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

"The U.S. macro conditions, the global macro conditions, could lead to an environment in which foreigners can look to grab yield in the Treasury space," he said. "If you're going to be a global investor, where are you going to put your money?"

Shares of Walmart Inc WMT.N fell 8.8% after the big U.S. retailer slashed its profit forecast, a stark indication of the pullback its customers have made in discretionary purchases as they struggle with the impact of high inflation.

Another closely watched part of the yield curve, the gap between three-month bills and 10-year notes US3MUS10Y=TWEB narrowed to 21.1 basis points, down from a spread of 118.51 at the close on July 1. An inversion could spell recession.

Bond yields were lower across the U.S. yield curve, tracking the earlier move in their European counterparts.

Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Monday. Gazprom GAZP.MM said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity.

The supply crunch and calls for energy rationing are likely to tip the euro currency bloc into recession, while keeping inflation high.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 6.6 basis points to 2.984%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.599%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.364%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.378%.

July 26 Tuesday 10:31 AM New York / 1431 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.48

2.5305

-0.031

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.89

2.9737

-0.015

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-255/256

3.002

-0.033

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-48/256

2.9333

-0.050

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-234/256

2.8307

-0.069

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-176/256

2.8199

-0.075

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-28/256

2.7449

-0.075

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-88/256

3.2262

-0.068

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-208/256

2.9862

-0.064

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.50 1.00 (Reporting by Samuel Indyk; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis) ((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.