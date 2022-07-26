TREASURIES-U.S. yields tumble as Europe gas fears drive safe-haven buying

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Tuesday, driven by a flight to safety from abroad following the latest supply cuts in gas supply from Russia and growing concerns about a U.S. economic slowdown after Walmart's profit warning.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, a possible signal of a looming recession when the short-end yield is higher than the long end, has been inverted for more than two weeks and was last down -26.7 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield fell 4.7 basis points to 2.988%, less than the drop in 10-year notes, US10YT=RRwhich fell 9.7 basis points to 2.723%.

"As you’ve had the negative news on Europe take place, the euro has moved lower and the yen has moved lower, while the dollar has moved up again," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

"The U.S. macro conditions, the global macro conditions, could lead to an environment in which foreigners can look to grab to yield in the Treasury space," he said. "If you're going to be a global investor, where are you going to put your money?"

Bond yields were lower across the U.S. yield curve, tracking the earlier move in their European counterparts.

Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Monday. Gazprom GAZP.MM said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity.

The supply crunch and calls for energy rationing are likely to tip the euro currency bloc into recession, while keeping inflation high.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 8.6 basis points to 2.965%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.61%.

July 26 Tuesday 9:24 AM New York / 1324 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.485

2.5356

-0.025

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.885

2.9685

-0.021

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-7/256

2.9858

-0.049

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-58/256

2.9195

-0.063

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102

2.8121

-0.088

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-208/256

2.8003

-0.095

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-76/256

2.7231

-0.097

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-156/256

3.208

-0.086

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-60/256

2.9645

-0.086

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.75 0.75 (Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Mark Heinrich) ((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.