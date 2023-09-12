TREASURIES-U.S. yields trade in narrow range ahead of key inflation data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Treasury yields traded in a narrow range on Tuesday, with the two-year note edging above the 5% threshold, as investors await key inflation data this week that the market believes will keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates next week.

The consumer price index is slated for release on Wednesday, with expectations calling for core month-on-month inflation of 0.2% in August, the same as July, and slowing to 4.3% from 4.7% the prior month on a 12-month basis, according to a Reuters poll.

The producer price index will be released on Thursday, along with retail sales, data points that also could influence Fed policymakers when they conclude a two-day meeting on Sept. 20.

"We're of the opinion that the Fed is basically done, but that they hold rates higher for longer," said Roosevelt Bowman, senior investment strategist at Bernstein Private Wealth Management in New York.

CPI on Wednesday will "probably confirm what we've seen over the past couple months, which is a trend of disinflation," he said, yet "in terms of absolute levels that are high and much too high for the Fed's liking."

With policymakers beginning to differ about their outlook, interest rate volatility is likely to increase, he said.

David Petrosinelli, senior fixed income trader at InspereX in New York, said the Fed will refrain from raising rates next week as "they're going to have to reverse policy quickly if they don't."

Rising oil prices and the resumption of student loan payments will crimp many consumers, he said. U.S. crude CLc1 surged above $89 a barrel on Tuesday to an almost 10-month high.

NFIB said its Small Business Optimism Index fell to 91.3 in August from an eight-month high of 91.9 in July. It marked the 20th consecutive month in which sentiment remained below the index's 49-year average of 98.

Futures also indicate the Fed won't cut more than 25 basis points until the end of July next year, suggesting rates will stay higher for longer despite market expectations the U.S. central bank can manage a soft landing.

Fed funds futures show just a 7% probability that the Fed raises rates by 25 basis points at the end of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Sept. 20. The likelihood of rates hikes in November and December is less than 45%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR slipped 2 basis points to 4.268%, still shy of a 15-year high of 4.366% for the benchmark set on Aug. 22.

On Wednesday, $20 billion of 30-year bonds are slated to be sold.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 2.8 basis points at 4.349%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when shorter-duration yields are higher than longer ones, was inverted at -73.5 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.343%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.35% a year for the next decade.

Sept. 12 Tuesday 2:54 p.m. New York / 1854 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.315

5.478

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3025

5.5394

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-254/256

5.0031

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-222/256

4.673

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-216/256

4.41

-0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-152/256

4.3611

-0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-216/256

4.2682

-0.020

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-220/256

4.5391

-0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-68/256

4.3492

-0.028

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.