TREASURIES-U.S. yields trade flat as market mulls Fed's next move

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Treasury yields traded little changed on Tuesday as the market awaits data on consumer prices and the labor market in the coming weeks to better gauge the pace of inflation and how long the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR hit a fresh 11-week high of 3.983%, while the rates-sensitive two-year note US2YT=RR rose close to an almost four-month high before easing to trade almost flat.

A few more Fed rate hikes are in the cards as the market comes to realize the days of 2% inflation in the near term are over, said David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX, referring to the U.S. central bank's annual inflation target.

"The market's view on what the Fed may do by the end of the year, beginning of next year has really changed quite a bit from where we were five to six weeks ago," he said.

"But more importantly, how long are those (rate hikes) going to last and how durable are those rate hikes going to be and will the Fed actually be forced to cut rates?"

The market is going through a bit of a consolidation phase until the next round of economic data, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

"Markets have pushed from the overbought to a bit of an oversold condition. And that's kind of where we are at this particular juncture," Ricchiuto said.

"It's not surprising to me that we've kind of pushed up towards the upper end of our range, which is 3.70% to 4.20%" for the 10-year Treasury, he said.

Housing data on Tuesday showed an easing in gains in U.S. home prices in December, with a 20-city composite index posting a 4.6% year-over-year gain, down from 6.8% in the previous month, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices.

In another report, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 102.9 from 106.0 in January. The survey showed consumers' reluctance to buy big-ticket items like motor vehicles and household appliances over the next six months.

The market awaits this month's data for U.S. unemployment on March 10 and the Consumer Price Index on March 14, both of which will influence the Fed's policy on rates and its efforts to slow inflation to the central bank's target.

Traders expect the U.S. central bank to raise its benchmark overnight interest rateto about 5.4% in June and July, with a minor decline by December, futures markets show FEDWATCH. That'sa shift from early February, when they priced the peak rate under 5.0% with rate cuts by year's end.

The 10-year yield was down 1.6 basis points at 3.906%, while the two-year yield rose 0.6 basis points to 4.799%. Two-year yields were up 58 basis points in February, their largest monthly rise since September, while 10-year yields rose 38 basis points, also the highest monthly gain since September.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.416%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.534%.

Feb. 28 Tuesday 3:36 p.m. New York / 2036 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.72

4.844

-0.033

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.9275

5.1376

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-172/256

4.7992

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-156/256

4.5063

-0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-68/256

4.1643

-0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-154/256

4.066

-0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-172/256

3.9064

-0.016

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-244/256

4.0999

-0.005

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-208/256

3.9207

0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 35.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.75 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.00 -0.25 Case Shillerhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xVWLjF (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Paul Simao) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.