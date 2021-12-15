TREASURIES-U.S. yields tick up with all eyes on Fed

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ticked up on Wednesday as traders expect the Federal Reserve to announce that it is accelerating the wind-down of its bond purchases and further tightening policy with interest rate increases next year as inflation bites.

Yields in the 10-year note to the 30-year bond are close to their midpoints for this month, while the 2yr/10yr spread is near its recent lows and under 80 basis points.

Yields edged up ahead of the Fed statement coming later on Wednesday and even after data showed U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 0.9 basis points to 1.448% and the 30-year Treasury bond yield US30YT=RR was up 1.5 basis points to 1.834%.

"There's not a lot of selling, particularly on the longer term rates (traders) are making certain yields are well off the lows before we hit the Fed," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis.

He said there will be particular attention on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's words for "any kind of hesitation if he tries to split the faster taper from the potential higher rates."

Currently, expectations are that the Fed will begin to hike rates soon after, if not immediately, once the wind-down of asset purchases takes them to zero.

The spread between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was at 77.9 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.8 basis points at 0.667%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.686%.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.371%.

