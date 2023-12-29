TREASURIES-U.S. yields tick higher on last day of 2023 trading

By Matt Tracy

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields ticked up on Friday after briefly dropping, as investors digested weak economic data and anticipated an economic downturn in the New Year.

Trading in the last week of the year - typically quiet as many traders take holiday - kicked off on Tuesday with a fall in yields, following economic data in the previous week that pointed to weakening inflation.

On Wednesday, the two-year Treasury's yield US2YT=RR hit its lowest point since May 17 at 4.243%, while the 10-year US10YT=RR briefly touched 3.820%, its lowest since July 19.

Yields have since climbed back up, as datapoints this week pointed to weakness in the U.S. economy.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 2.9 basis points to 3.879%.

The two-year's yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 0.8 bps at 4.289%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 2.1 bps to 4.01%.

Both the two-year and 10-year's yields briefly dipped following data on Friday that showed the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index data slumped in December.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -42.3 basis points.

The bear flattening of the yield curve indicates recessionary expectations among U.S. rates investors. But yield movements in the last week of the year should be taken with a grain of salt, according to Gennaviy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities.

"The market seems to be drifting into a bear flattening move, with little actual activity behind the move as many investors are still out during the holiday season," Goldberg said.

Friday marks the final day of trading in 2023, and the market will close early at 2pm ET.

Markets are pricing in interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve as early as March next year. Traders see as much as 152 basis points in rate cuts by the end of 2024. FEDWATCH

Strong demand for several Treasury auctions this week served as a counterweight to the latest upward yield move. These included auctions for the two-year, five-year US5YT=RR and seven-year US7YT=RR.

December 29 Friday 10:00AM New York / 1500 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.22

5.374

-0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.0575

5.2729

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

4.2891

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-234/256

4.0426

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-120/256

3.8679

0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-32/256

3.8941

0.032

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-12/256

3.8791

0.029

30-year bond US30YT=RR

112-160/256

4.0199

0.031

(Reporting by Matt Tracy; editing by Barbara Lewis)

