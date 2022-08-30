TREASURIES-U.S. yields take a breather from continued inflation fears

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Some U.S. Treasury yields decreased slightly on Tuesday after inflation data from Europe which was either within or below consensus, providing a mild respite to investors concerned over continued inflationary pressures and the U.S. Federal Reserve's moves to address them.

The pause in rising yield pressure comes after comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday that indicated the U.S. central bank will keep raising interest rates to fight inflation even as that causes pain for households and businesses.

"Powell hardly hedged his hawkish views at all this time around," said John Vail, Chief Global Strategist at Nikko Asset Management.

On Tuesday, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said recession was a risk of the Fed's efforts to bring inflation down to a 2% goal, but that it does not need to be "calamitous."

German inflation rose to its highest level in almost 50 years in August, data showed on Tuesday, but the 8.8% consumer price increase was in line with expectations. Meanwhile, consumer price increases slowed in Spain and Greek producer price inflation eased in July.

"Treasuries are higher and the curve flatter this morning after some EU regions reported small CPI beats," Citi strategists said in a note.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were at 3.106%, down from their 3.11% close on Monday and five-year yields declined 5 basis points to 3.256%. Two-year note yields US2YT=RR, however, edged higher, to 3.457% from 3.427%.

The closely watched yield curve measured by the gap between two- and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB remained strongly inverted at minus 35.1 basis points. An inversion is seen by many as a reliable signal of an approaching recession.

August 30 Tuesday 9:06AM New York / 1306 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.8825

2.9442

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.24

3.3397

-0.021

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-154/256

3.4579

0.031

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-10/256

3.4694

0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-96/256

3.2615

-0.002

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-122/256

3.2091

-0.006

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-248/256

3.1062

-0.004

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-48/256

3.5019

0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-84/256

3.245

-0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 34.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.25 0.75 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.