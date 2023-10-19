TREASURIES-U.S. yields surge with 10-year Treasury at cusp of 5%

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Treasury yields surged again on Thursday, lifting the benchmark 10-year to a 16-year high of almost 5%, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said signs of above-trend growth or a too-strong labor market could warrant more monetary tightening.

"We have to use our eyes, and a little bit of risk management, and patience in slowing down the pace to make sure that we are seeing the full effects" of tighter policy, Powell said at the Economic Club of New York.

Fresh data this week has highlighted strong consumer demand and a tight labor market, with a Labor Department report on Thursday showing the number of Americans filing fell to a nine-month low last week.

The back end of the curve, or long-dated Treasuries, is more driven by longer-term growth and inflation expectations than just policy like the short end, he said.

"We're of the view the tighter policy does work and that it slows economic growth," Bowman said. "But it's more of a late fourth-quarter, early first-quarter story than right now, given the current labor market data is still strong and initial claims in particular."

The yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR was up 8.8 basis points at 4.990%, while the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which reflects interest rates expectations, fell 4 basis points to 5.178% after earlier hitting a 17-year high of 5.2592%.

Shorter-dated rates, which are more sensitive to changes in central bank rate expectations, have risen less sharply than longer yields during the recent sell-off.

An increase in government deficit spending is also adding to upward pressure on Treasury yields, said David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX in New York.

"At the end of the day the fiscal situation in the country is abysmal and there's really no end in sight," he said.

Futures traders have reduced the number of rate cuts they expect from the Fed next year from four to two, while projecting the Fed's overnight rate to be above 5% through July 2024. FEDWATCH

The probability of a December rate hike slid to about 31% after Powell spoke from 39% in the morning, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 10.8 basis points at 5.102%.

Oct. 19 Thursday 2:50 p.m. New York / 1850 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.33

5.492

-0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3225

5.56

-0.020

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-172/256

5.1778

-0.040

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-224/256

5.0352

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-134/256

4.9648

0.040

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-180/256

5.0203

0.073

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-108/256

4.9898

0.088

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-92/256

5.333

0.104

30-year bond US30YT=RR

85-28/256

5.1019

0.108

US 10-year yield 19/10 https://tmsnrt.rs/3S4Wczi

Jobless claims https://tmsnrt.rs/46THDTl

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Susan Fenton and Richard Chang)

