TREASURIES-U.S. yields surge with 10-year Treasury at cusp of 5%

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Treasury yields surged anew on Thursday, lifting the benchmark 10-year to a fresh 16-year high at almost 5%, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said signs of above-trend growth or a too strong labor market could warrant more monetary tightening.

"We have to use our eyes, and a little bit of risk management, and patience in slowing down the pace to make sure that we are seeing the full effects," Powell said at the Economic Club of New York.

Fresh data this week has highlighted strong consumer demand and a tight labor market, with a Labor Department report on Thursday showing the number of Americans filing fell to a nine-month low last week.

"The back end certainly is more driven by longer-term growth and inflation expectations rather than just policy like the short end."

The yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR was up 4.5 basis points at 4.947%, while the two-year's US2YT=RR yield fell 5.5 basis points to 5.163% after earlier hitting a 17-year high of 5.2592%.

Shorter-dated rates, which are more sensitive to changes in central bank rate expectations, have risen less sharply than longer yields during the recent sell-off.

Futures traders have reduced the number of rate cuts they expect from the Fed next year from four to two, while projecting the Fed's overnight rate to be above 5% through July. FEDWATCH

The probability of a December rate hike slid to about 31% after Powell spoke, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 6.8 basis points to 5.062%.

Oct. 19 Thursday 1:15 p.m. New York / 1715 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.33

5.492

-0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.33

5.568

-0.012

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-175/256

5.1714

-0.047

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-234/256

5.0208

-0.025

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-160/256

4.9412

0.016

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-232/256

4.9849

0.038

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-176/256

4.9535

0.051

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-220/256

5.2884

0.059

30-year bond US30YT=RR

85-160/256

5.064

0.070

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Susan Fenton)

