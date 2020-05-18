TREASURIES-U.S. yields surge on hopes about coronavirus vaccine

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Monday, as investors grew optimistic about a potential vaccine that could help fight the coronavirus pandemic, boosting overall risk appetite as stocks and oil gained as well.

The upcoming supply of U.S. 20-year bonds also weighed on long-dated Treasury prices.

U.S. 30-year yields climbed to eight-week peaks, while those on the 10-year rose to two-week highs, and the two-year advanced to a one-week peak. The rise in long-dated yields steepened the yield curve to its widest spread in two months.

"Positive news like the vaccine (news) is really taking a lot of the momentum out of the Treasury market," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy for Piper Jaffray.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in a small early-stage trial, with the vaccine producing virus-neutralizing antibodies similar to those found in recovered patients.

No approved treatment or vaccine is available for COVID-19, the pulmonary disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12-18 months to develop.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday expressed hope a vaccine would be in place before the end of the year, and said his administration would mobilize its forces to get a vaccine distributed. [nL1N2CX1NF

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 0.735% from 0.64% late on Friday, after rising earlier to 0.744%, a two-week high.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.445%, up from 1.32% on Friday. Earlier, 30-year yields rose to 1.46%, the highest since late March.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were last at 0.181%, up from Friday's 0.149%, hitting a one-week high earlier of 0.185%.

The yield curve steepened for a second straight day on Monday, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year widening to as much as nearly 56 basis points US2US10=TWEB, the widest spread since March 20. On Friday, that gap was at 49.60 basis points on Friday.

The curve has steepened since the beginning of the pandemic, as investors have piled into short-term debt, having ruled out rate hikes in the immediate future.

Investors are also bracing for the $20 billion U.S. 20-year bond auction on Wednesday. The last time a 20-year bond was sold was more than three decades ago.

"The Fed will be in, buying and taking out some of the supply will be helpful for the 20 year auction," said Piper Jaffray's Hoogendoorn. "It will naturally create more demand."

The Federal Reserve has bought $1.5 trillion in Treasuries since the middle of March, but has tapered its purchases this week to an average of $6 billion per day, from $7 billion the previous week.

May 18 Monday 3:17 PM New York/1917 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1175

0.1195

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.15

0.1522

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-228/256

0.1813

0.032

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-170/256

0.2378

0.050

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100

0.375

0.067

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-136/256

0.5689

0.083

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-240/256

0.7355

0.095

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-68/256

1.4451

0.125

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.75 -0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Richard Chang and Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

