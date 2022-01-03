TREASURIES-U.S. yields surge as mounting COVID cases unlikely to slow 2022 rate hikes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields soared on Monday in relatively thin trading, with several markets closed, as investors braced for what could be an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year despite the recent jump in COVID-19 cases.

Market participants also said a slew of corporate bond offerings to start the year has pressured Treasury prices as well as investors selling them to hedge corporate bond purchases.

Some financial markets are also closed due to holidays in countries such as Britain, Japan, China and Australia, resulting in thin liquiditythat may have exacerbated moves in Treasuries.

Yields on U.S. 2-year notes, which are sensitive to rate hike expectations along with 5-year notes, soared to their highest since March 2020. U.S. 30-year, 20-year, 10-year and 5-year yields rose to six-week peaks.

COVID worries have been front and center once again for investors since the start of the holiday season. The number of new COVID-19 cases has doubled in the last seven days to an average of 418,000 a day, mostly attributed to the highly transmissible but milder Omicron variant, according to a Reuters tally.

Still the sharp rise in COVID infections was outweighed by inflation fears, with some investors believing the Fed could raise rates in March soon after it completes tapering of its bond purchases.

"It looks like the March meeting is in play on rate hikes. I think that's a little aggressive, but when you look at inflation, it continues to look bad," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

"There is no sign that inflation is moderating," Shipley said. "We'll get December inflation in a week or two, and it's going to be over 7%."

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who has voiced concerns about rising prices for months, said a few weeks ago he thought a rate hike in March would be "very likely" given inflation's persistence and what he expects will be a return by then to pre-pandemic levels of employment, after accounting for retirements.

Futures 0#FF: on the federal funds rate on Monday have priced in a roughly 70% chance of a quarter percentage-point tightening by March, fully pricing that scenario by May. Fed funds futures are further betting on three hikes in 2022, consistent with the Fed's new economic projections.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields hit a six-week high of 1.635% and were last up 13 basis points at 1.6315% US10YT=RR. U.S. 30-year yields were also up 13 basis points at 2.0176% US30YT=RRafter hitting a six-week high of 2.025%.

Action Economics, in its blog on Monday, said the break of the 50-day moving averages on the 10-year yield at 1.521% and the 30-year at 1.908% have lifted rates.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields hit 0.804% and were last up 5 basis points at 0.7857% US2YT=RR. U.S. 5-year yields hit a six-week high as well of 1.37% and were last up 11 basis points at 1.3686% US5YT=RR.

The first day of the year also opened with a flurry of corporate bond issuance, mostly in the financial sector. Bank of Nova Scotia, Caterpillar Financial, Metlife, Blackstone Holdings Finance, and CNO Global, among others, have bond offerings across the spectrum, according to Action Economics.

Wall Street dealers typically lock in borrowing costs for corporate bonds they are underwriting. As part of that process, a dealer sells Treasuries as a hedge to lock in the borrowing cost on the bond issue before the deal is completed. Once the bond is sold, the dealer buys Treasuries to exit the "rate lock."

January 3 Monday 3:20PM New York / 2020 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0625

0.0634

0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.2025

0.2055

0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.7857

0.054

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-230/256

1.0351

0.078

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-110/256

1.3686

0.111

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-200/256

1.5597

0.130

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-168/256

1.6332

0.135

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-48/256

2.0499

0.137

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-204/256

2.0183

0.129

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.25 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -19.75 -1.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

