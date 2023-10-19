TREASURIES-U.S. yields surge again with 10-year Treasury at cusp of 5%

By Herbert Lash and Harry Robertson

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Treasury yields surged anew on Thursday, lifting the benchmark 10-year to a fresh 16-year high at almost 5% as investors demand higher returns in a tough funding environment hours before a keynote address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The 10-year note's US10YT=RR yield, which sets the tone for borrowing costs around the world, hit 4.9834% in European trading hours, its highest since July 2007. The two-year yield US10YT=RR, a reflection of interest rate expectations, also jumped to well above 5% to new highs last seen in June 2006.

At the root of the sell-off has been a resilient U.S. economy despite the U.S. central bank's raising of interest rates to a range of 5.25%-5.5%. Yields move inversely to price.

Fresh data this week has highlighted strong consumer demand and a tight labor market, with a Labor Department report on Thursday showing the number of Americans filing fell to a nine-month low last week.

The unexpected decline in initial claims, in addition to solid retail sales and factory production in September, suggest sustained momentum in the economy.

But the more important trend behind a 35-basis-point jump in the 10-year yield this week is the government's finances, said David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX in New York.

"I don't think the jobless claims really is the big mover here," he said. "At the end of the day the fiscal situation in the country is abysmal and there's really no end in sight," he said, pointing at the lack of a speaker in the House of Representatives.

"Some of the skirmish up on Capitol Hill just to get a speaker adds to people thinking about the potential for another government shutdown, because the government's only funded through mid-November," Petrosinelli said.

The yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR was up 4.5 basis points at 4.947%, while the two-year's US2YT=RR yield rose 0.3 basis points to 5.221% after earlier hitting a 17-year high of 5.2592%.

Shorter-dated rates, which are more sensitive to changes in central bank rate expectations, have risen less sharply than longer yields during the recent sell-off.

Futures traders have reduced the number of rate cuts they expect from the Fed next year from four to two, while projecting the Fed's overnight rate to be above 5% through July. FEDWATCH

The probability of a December rate hike was about 39%, up from earlier this month but the same as on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

"The data has been surprising on the upside," said Jussi Hiljanen, head of rates strategy at European lender SEB. "That has resulted in not only the market shaving off 2024 rate cut expectations, but also now over the past days adding to the risks of another rate hike."

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 3.9 basis points to 5.033%.

Powell is scheduled to speak in a discussion on the economic outlook at the Economic Club of New York at 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT).

New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday that interest rates will need to stay high for a while, though the typically hawkish policymaker said he wanted to "wait, watch and see" what effects past rate hikes have.

Global bonds were caught up in the U.S. sell-off, with Japan's 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC rising to 0.84%, the highest in a decade.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR, seen as a benchmark for the euro zone's more indebted countries, hit an 11-year high of 5.035%.

Oct. 19 Thursday 10:07 a.m. New York / 1407 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3325

5.4946

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.35

5.5895

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-152/256

5.2206

0.003

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-206/256

5.061

0.015

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-140/256

4.9593

0.034

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-224/256

4.9903

0.043

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-188/256

4.9471

0.045

20-year bond US20YT=RR

89-16/256

5.2704

0.041

30-year bond US30YT=RR

86-12/256

5.0333

0.039

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Tomasz Janowski and Sharon Singleton)

