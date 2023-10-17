TREASURIES-U.S. yields surge after retail sales increase more than expected

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Treasury yields surged on Tuesday after U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in September and the prior month's data was revised higher, as the market bet the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer due to a still strong economy.

The benchmark 10-year note jumped almost 10 basis points to a high of 4.857% after the data's release, while futures reduced the amount by which the Fed is seen cutting its target rate by late next year on expectations of a slowing economy.

Retail sales increased 0.7%, the Commerce Department said, while data for August was revised higher to show sales advancing 0.8% instead of 0.6% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales rising 0.3% in September.

With the government's injection of capital into the economy in conjunction with the appreciation of home prices and stock portfolio, the middle class and above is doing well, said John Luke Tyner, portfolio manager and fixed-income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama.

"There's this wealth effect in play that's keeping the consumer relatively healthy," Tyner said. "When you're at 70ish percent of the economy based off of consumer spending, it's awful hard to bet against that stopping."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was last up 11.6 basis points on the day at 4.826%, while the two-year's US2YT=RR yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, was up 7.5 basis points at 5.173%.

Futures priced in a more than a 44% chance that the Fed will hike rates in December, up 9 basis points from before the retail sales data was released, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The Fed's target rate is expected to stay above 5% through next July and almost tops that threshold in September. FEDWATCH

Also pressuring market rates higher is growing demand by investors to be better compensated for holding longer-term debt when the outlook for inflation and the Fed's target rate is uncertain, Tyner said.

"You're going to have this buyer's strike on some of the longer-end of Treasuries," he said. "Investors on the fixed income side should require a lot more yield in order to compensate themselves for the risks that are present."

The Treasury is scheduled to sell $75 billion in 42-day bills at 11:30 a.m. ET (1550 GMT).

The Treasury also is slated to auction $13 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $22 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, on Thursday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 8.7 basis points to 4.953%.

The difference between yields on two- and 10-year Treasuries US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when shorter-term notes yield more than those with longer dated maturities in what is known as an inverted yield curve, was at -35.2 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.397%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

Oct. 17 Tuesday 10:18 a.m. New York / 1418 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.345

5.5093

0.012

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.35

5.5912

0.024

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-173/256

5.1753

0.077

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-14/256

4.9688

0.097

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-24/256

4.8324

0.115

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-160/256

4.8601

0.121

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-160/256

4.8257

0.116

20-year bond US20YT=RR

90-48/256

5.1716

0.093

30-year bond US30YT=RR

87-40/256

4.9534

0.087

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

