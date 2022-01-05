TREASURIES-U.S. yields surge after Fed minutes; 5-year hits highest since Feb 2020

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields soared on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting came in more hawkish than expected, flagging three or more interest hikes this year to quell surging inflation.

U.S. 2-year and 5-year yields, which mirror rate hike expectations, climbed to their highest since March and February 2020, respectively. The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield rose to its strongest level since April 2021, while 30-year yields climbed to more than two-month peaks.

In its minutes of the December meeting, the Fed said it might need to raise interest rates sooner than expected but also reduce its overall asset holdings to tame high inflation.

The minutes also showed some participants noted that it could be appropriate to begin reducing the size of the Fed's balance relatively soon after beginning to raise the federal funds rate.

"This is news. This is more hawkish than expected. This shift towards hawkishness could be problematic for both stock and bond markets. Markets could struggle with this new shift," said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.

"Indications that the Fed is very concerned about inflation could quickly create a view that the Fed will aggressively tighten in 2022," he added.

Futures 0#FF: on the federal funds rate on Wednesday have priced in a roughly 80% chance of a quarter-percentage-point rate increase by the Fed at the March meeting following the release of the minutes.

Rate futures are also implying about three Fed hikes in 2022.

In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year yield rose to 1.712%, the highest since early April 2020. It was last up 3 basis points at 1.6999% US10YT=RR. U.S. 30-year yields also climbed to 2.106%, their strongest level since late October, and were last flat on the day at 2.0838% US30YT=RR.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields zoomed to their highest since March 2020 of 0.834%, and were last up 6 basis points at 0.8256% US2YT=RR.

U.S. 5-year yields also gained, surging to their highest since February 2020 at 1.4390%. The yield was last up nearly 6 basis points at 1.4293%.

The U.S. yield curve, meanwhile, flattened following the Fed minutes, after steepening the last two session, with the gap between 5-year and 30-yields at 65 basis points US5US30=TWEB.

The U.S. 2-year/10-year yield curve was also flatter at 87 basis points US2US10=TWEB.

A flatter curve suggested that investors are bracing for rate hikes that should push short-term rates higher.

January 5 Wednesday 3:04PM New York / 2004 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.2275

0.2309

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-215/256

0.8316

0.068

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-188/256

1.092

0.070

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-30/256

1.4342

0.060

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-80/256

1.6316

0.055

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-4/256

1.7052

0.039

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-8/256

2.1219

0.017

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-72/256

2.0882

0.010

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.50 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.00 1.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

