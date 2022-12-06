TREASURIES-U.S. yields soften in thin trading as rates downtrend persists

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped in largely thin trading on Tuesday, with no major economic data on the calendar, as the market carried on with an ongoing trend of lower rates as the Federal Reserve prepares to slow its tightening pace.

Since a 15-year high touched on Oct. 21, the benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RRhas dropped nearly 78 basis points (bps). It was last down 2 bps at 3.579%.

The U.S. two-year yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, has fallen about 50 basis points since more than a 15-year peak hit on November 4. It was last down 1.1 bps at 4.385%.

Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, said the current price action is a continuation of the trend lower in yields as the bond market priced in a slower rate hiking cycle.

"There have not been much flows today and we didn't really trade much overnight. As people pull back, prices drift higher within the range of roughly between 3.50% to 3.60% in the 10-year," he added.

The U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB extended its inversion on Tuesday. The gap between the two yields deepened by as much as -83.4 bps, the most in two weeks, and was last at -82.30 bps. An inversion of this yield curve typically precedes recession.

Investors are already looking forward to next week's heavy event calendar, starting with release of November's consumer price index data and the Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting.

"Evidence of further moderation in inflation will be enough to stop the Fed from hiking, but it will need to be signs of a wobbling labor market that inspire the conversation about policy easing," wrote BMO Capital Markets in a research note.

BMO noted that the November payrolls print confirms that there will be at least two more hikes. It remains in the camp expecting the final policy adjustment will be a 25- bps hike on March 22nd next year.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 bps this month, after multiple hikes of 75 bps.

In mid-morning trading, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 4.2 bps at 3.574%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.494%, after closing at 2.522% on Monday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 1.210%, down 1.7 bps from Monday's level.

December 6 Tuesday 9:40AM New York / 1440 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.25

4.3563

-0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.5725

4.7457

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-60/256

4.3747

-0.019

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-16/256

4.1116

-0.017

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-120/256

3.7707

-0.022

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-32/256

3.6906

-0.029

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-172/256

3.5625

-0.036

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-232/256

3.7908

-0.043

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-8/256

3.5615

-0.054

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.75 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.25 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.50 1.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

