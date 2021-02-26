TREASURIES-U.S. yields soften after vaulting to one-year highs; sentiment wary

By Ross Kerber and Saikat Chatterjee

Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields subsided in cautious trading on Friday as investors repositioned, but worries about rising inflation weighed on sentiment as data showed a strong rebound in consumer spending.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note's US10YT=RR yield was down 5.2 basis points at 1.4633%. On Thursday it touched 1.614%, the highest in a year, rocking world markets. The note's yield is still up more than 50 basis points so far this year. Yields in other major government bonds have also increased. GVD/EUR

Raymond James market analyst Ellis Phifer said Friday's trading showed investors turning cautious and repositioning after Thursday's jump. "We moved vertical in rates and there's a point where things get overdone," he said.

Part of Friday's decline could also reflect dealers convincing clients to buy bonds after poor demand for a 7-year note US7YT=RR auction on Thursday, he added.

U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 2.4% last month after decreasing 0.4% in December, the Commerce Department said on Friday, setting up the economy for faster growth in the first quarter.

A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 132 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than Thursday's close. On Thursday, the gap touched 141 basis points, the most since 2015.

The U.S. secured overnight financing rate (SOFR), which measures the cost of borrowing cash overnight using Treasury securities as collateral, was at 0.03% USDSOFR= after dropping to 0.01% Wednesday, the lowest since May 2020. SOFR has replaced the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) as an interest rate benchmark for banks.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.9 basis points at 0.1466% on Friday.

The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities US30YTIP=TWEB was at 0.171%. The 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR yield was at -0.640% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.1%.

February 26 Friday 9:13AM New York / 1413 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0425

0.0431

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0575

0.0583

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-245/256

0.1466

-0.019

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-114/256

0.3133

-0.024

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-166/256

0.7763

-0.024

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-174/256

1.1728

-0.035

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-224/256

1.4633

-0.052

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-28/256

2.1149

-0.087

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-208/256

2.204

-0.105

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.50 2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.00 2.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.00 1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.00 1.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.50 2.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber and Saikat Chatterjee. Editing by Larry King and Mark Potter) ((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

