TREASURIES-U.S. yields slump as inflation softens, Fed seen slowing rate hike pace

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday in choppy trading, after data showed headline consumer prices fell in December for the first time in 2-1/2 years, affirming expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to slow the pace of rate increases.

U.S. benchmark 10-year note and 30-year bond yield sank to four-week lows.

A closely tracked part of the U.S. yield curve, measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, narrowed its inversion to -68.5 basis points (bps) from its level earlier in the session. The inversion, which typically precedes recession, went as deep as -85.80 bps right after the inflation data, the most inverted in four weeks.

The narrowing of the curve inversion suggested that investors are pricing in fewer Fed rate hikes.

Thursday's data showed the consumer price index dipped 0.1% last month after gaining 0.1% in November. That was the first fall in the CPI since May 2020, when the economy was reeling from the first wave of COVID-19 infections.

In the 12 months through December, the CPI increased 6.5%, the smallest rise since October 2021, and followed a 7.1% advance in November.

"The supersized Fed rate hikes are behind us - the CPI data put the Fed back on the 25 basis point track," said Jamie Cox, managing partner, Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

"These data show what everyone already knew - inflation peaked several months ago and we are on the road back to stable prices. The Fed has a real chance of sticking the soft landing if these data continue to fall at current rates - it's very possible we could reclaim 2% inflation by mid-year."

In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year yield sank 12 bps at 3.436% US10YT=RR.

U.S. two-year yield slid 9.2 bps to 4.136% US2YT=RR.

U.S. 30-year yields fell 12 bps to 3.562% US30YT=RR.

The U.S. Treasury's sale of 30-year bonds was well-received, with the auction stopping at 3.585%, below the expected yield at the bid deadline, suggesting that investors were willing to settle for a lower rate for the bond.

The U.S. rate futures market has priced two 25-bps hikes in the next two meetings. The market also projected that the fed funds rate will peak just below 5% at the June meeting. FEDWATCH

Fed policymakers on Thursday expressed relief that price pressures were easing, but they signaled the U.S. central bank's target rate was still likely to rise above 5% and stay there for some time despite market bets to the contrary.

For instance, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard once again stated a preference for getting the Fed's policy rate north of 5% "as soon as possible."

In other parts of the Treasuries market, U.S. breakeven inflation rates were mixed, with those on the long end of the curve lower on the day.

The breakeven rate on two-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR rose to 2.11%, up 5.4 bps. The two-year breakeven rate meant that investors expect inflation, as measured by CPI to average around 2.11% over the next two years.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate USBEI10Y=RR, on the other hand, was last at 2.209%, down 1 bp.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.4925

4.6066

-0.070

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6175

4.7929

-0.078

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-56/256

4.1321

-0.096

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-56/256

3.7969

-0.128

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-148/256

3.5254

-0.145

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-110/256

3.4789

-0.138

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-192/256

3.4309

-0.125

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-216/256

3.7239

-0.124

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-40/256

3.5541

-0.127

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.75 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.50 2.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 1.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.50 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.75 4.00

