TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip on renewed speculation the Fed will slow rate hikes

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and renewed speculation that the Federal Reserve may slow its rapid pace of raising interest rates to tackle high inflation after a closely watched part of the yield curve inverted further.

The yield spread on three-month bills and 10-year Treasury notes US3MUS10Y=TWEB turned negative on Tuesday on an intraday basis but has not closed inverted since March and February 2020, Tradeweb said, when the gap indicated a recession loomed.

The Fed's dual mandate of ensuring price stability and maximum employment has spurred market speculation that the U.S. central bank will ease its aggressive rate-hiking campaign to keep the economy from tumbling into a sharp downturn.

The release of the consumer price index in November and December will determine in the short term how the Fed addresses its interest rate strategy, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The Fed has to see the potential for less inflation out of the next two CPI prints and without that they will raise rates 75 basis points in December," Vogel said.

Some in the market also believe the Bank of Canada's smaller-than-expected rate hike on Wednesday signaled a softer tone from major central banks, but Vogel disagreed.

"It's important today, but it's not going to be important next week," he said.

Fed funds futures are pricing in a 89.3% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points when policymakers meet Nov. 1-2, and a 38.6% chance of the same-sized increase in December CME Group's FedWatch tool shows.

The gap between yields on three-month bills and 10-year Treasury notes US3MUS10Y=TWEB was -1.6 basis points, which has been a big indicator for the Fed in the past, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"I hate to use the work 'pivot,' but I do think the Fed is moving away from its excessive tightening," di Galoma said.

Fed officials have said higher rates will not induce a recession because of the strong labor market.

The Treasury sold $43 billion of five-year notes US5YT=RR at a high yield of 4.192% at auction on Wednesday.

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR slid below 4.0% for the first time in more than a week after a monthslong climb higher, and was last down 9.9 basis points to 4.011%.

The yield on 30-year Treasuries US30YT=RR fell 11.4 basis points to 4.150%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, another recession indicator when the yield inverts, was at -41.5 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 4.3 basis points at 4.425%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.563%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.427%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.469%.

Oct. 26 Wednesday 4:30 PM New York / 2030 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.93

4.0246

-0.041

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.315

4.4725

-0.040

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-232/256

4.4245

-0.043

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-156/256

4.3913

-0.071

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-178/256

4.1935

-0.063

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-160/256

4.1047

-0.076

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-220/256

4.0111

-0.099

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-224/256

4.3721

-0.117

30-year bond US30YT=RR

80-112/256

4.1497

-0.114

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 34.25 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.75 -0.50

