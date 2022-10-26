US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip on renewed speculation the Fed will slow rate hikes

Herbert Lash Reuters
Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and renewed speculation that the Federal Reserve may slow its rapid pace of raising interest rates to tackle high inflation after a closely watched part of the yield curve inverted further.

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and renewed speculation that the Federal Reserve may slow its rapid pace of raising interest rates to tackle high inflation after a closely watched part of the yield curve inverted further.

The euro climbed back above parity against the dollar for the first time in a month, while the gap between yields on three-month bills and 10-year Treasury notes US3MUS10Y=TWEB was at -5.2 basis points after turning negative on Tuesday.

The inversion, when yields on short-dated government debt rise above longer-dated securities, is seen as a harbinger of a looming recession - especially the yield spread on three-month bills and the benchmark 10-year note.

"That is a huge indicator for the Fed," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut. "I hate to use the work 'pivot,' but I do think the Fed is moving away from its excessive tightening."

Fed officials have said higher rates will not induce a recession because of the strong labor market, but the inverted yield spread has been a reliable indicator of a recession.

Fed funds futures are pricing in a 98.5% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points when policymakers meet Nov. 1-2, CME Group's FedWatch tool shows. But markets have backed on where they now see the Fed's peak policy rate, putting it at 4.902% in May 2023 from last week at almost 5% in March.

"There's a very good chance 10-year notes don't get any higher than 4.4% or 4.50%," di Galoma said.

The Treasury will sell $43 billion of five-year notes US5YT=RR at auction on Wednesday. Results will be announced just after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR slid below 4.0% for the first time in more than a week after a monthslong climb higher, and was last down 9.1 basis points to 4.019%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RRfell 9.6 basis points to 4.168%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, another recession indicator when the yield inverts, was at -39.1 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 6.1 basis points at 4.406%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.619%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.486%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.515%.

Oct. 26 Wednesday 10:10 AM New York / 1410 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.9725

4.0685

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.32

4.4778

-0.034

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

4.4101

-0.057

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-150/256

4.3999

-0.062

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-176/256

4.1953

-0.062

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-160/256

4.1047

-0.076

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-196/256

4.0235

-0.087

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-164/256

4.3916

-0.097

30-year bond US30YT=RR

80-32/256

4.171

-0.093

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

36.50

0.75

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

11.00

-0.50

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

4.25

-1.00

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

1.75

-0.25

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-48.25

0.00

