TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip on renewed speculation the Fed will slow rate hikes
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and renewed speculation that the Federal Reserve may slow its rapid pace of raising interest rates to tackle high inflation after a closely watched part of the yield curve inverted further.
The euro climbed back above parity against the dollar for the first time in a month, while the gap between yields on three-month bills and 10-year Treasury notes US3MUS10Y=TWEB was at -5.2 basis points after turning negative on Tuesday.
The inversion, when yields on short-dated government debt rise above longer-dated securities, is seen as a harbinger of a looming recession - especially the yield spread on three-month bills and the benchmark 10-year note.
"That is a huge indicator for the Fed," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut. "I hate to use the work 'pivot,' but I do think the Fed is moving away from its excessive tightening."
Fed officials have said higher rates will not induce a recession because of the strong labor market, but the inverted yield spread has been a reliable indicator of a recession.
Fed funds futures are pricing in a 98.5% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points when policymakers meet Nov. 1-2, CME Group's FedWatch tool shows. But markets have backed on where they now see the Fed's peak policy rate, putting it at 4.902% in May 2023 from last week at almost 5% in March.
"There's a very good chance 10-year notes don't get any higher than 4.4% or 4.50%," di Galoma said.
The Treasury will sell $43 billion of five-year notes US5YT=RR at auction on Wednesday. Results will be announced just after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR slid below 4.0% for the first time in more than a week after a monthslong climb higher, and was last down 9.1 basis points to 4.019%.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RRfell 9.6 basis points to 4.168%.
The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, another recession indicator when the yield inverts, was at -39.1 basis points.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 6.1 basis points at 4.406%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.619%.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.486%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.
The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.515%.
Oct. 26 Wednesday 10:10 AM New York / 1410 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
3.9725
4.0685
0.003
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
4.32
4.4778
-0.034
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-239/256
4.4101
-0.057
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-150/256
4.3999
-0.062
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-176/256
4.1953
-0.062
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
98-160/256
4.1047
-0.076
10-year note US10YT=RR
89-196/256
4.0235
-0.087
20-year bond US20YT=RR
86-164/256
4.3916
-0.097
30-year bond US30YT=RR
80-32/256
4.171
-0.093
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
36.50
0.75
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
11.00
-0.50
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
4.25
-1.00
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
1.75
-0.25
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-48.25
0.00
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))
