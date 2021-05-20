TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip on doubts over how fast economy can roar

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - Yields on nominal U.S. Treasury debt and inflation-linked securities fell on Thursday after factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region slowed in May from a record pace, casting doubt on how fast the economy can continue to roar.

The breakeven rate on 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, fell to a session low of 2.44% after the auction of $13 billion in 10-year TIPS securities.

"To continue to buy protection against inflation requires either a belief or additional evidence that inflation is continuing to go higher, above where you bought the last time," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial.

The market needs to see confirmation of faster inflation after so much optimism about the recovery, the economy reopening and the impact of government stimulus on growth was incorporated into expectations in a very short period, Vogel said.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 31.5 from 50.2 in April, its highest pace in nearly half a century. The reading was shy of economists' expectations of 43.0, a Reuters poll found.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 5.1 basis points to 1.632%.

The breakeven rate on five-year TIPS US5YTIP=RR slid to 2.598%, after closing at 2.646% on Wednesday. The rate hit its highest close in just over a decade on Monday.

Market expectations of a further rise in inflation would need evidence of the economy moving past full employment very, very rapidly, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

If you don't "reach full peak employment very, very quickly, then you have to rethink, reset your overall expectations on the market," he said, adding the U.S. economy probably reached its peak level of activity in March and April.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000 last week, suggesting job growth picked up this month. But companies are desperate for workers, which could affect how quickly the economy grows.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 444,000 for the week ended May 15, compared to 478,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020.

Bond yields jumped on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's April meeting mentioned a number of policymakers found that "at some point" in the future discussion of adjusting the pace of bond purchases might be appropriate.

The market's reaction to "taper talk" is now seen as knee-jerk. But on Wednesday it conjured memories of the volatile reaction to Fed efforts in 2013 to ease an accommodative policy.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 4.7 basis points to 2.340%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.457%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just under 2.5% a year for the next decade.

May 20 Thursday 3:04PM New York / 1904 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0075

0.0076

-0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.02

0.0203

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.1512

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

0.3237

-0.029

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-176/256

0.8146

-0.048

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-208/256

1.2783

-0.055

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-240/256

1.6318

-0.051

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-244/256

2.2529

-0.052

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-196/256

2.3393

-0.048

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.00 1.75 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Barbara Lewis, Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.