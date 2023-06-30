TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip on cooler-than-expected PCE data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Treasury yields slid on Friday after U.S. consumer spending slowed more than expected in May, though futures still predict the Federal Reserve will resume raising interest rates next month to quell persistent inflation.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index on an annual basis fell to 4.6%, down from expectations of 4.7%, the same rate as in April, the Commerce Department said. Month over month, the PCE index increased by 0.1%.

Households cut back on purchases of new light trucks and other long-lasting manufactured goods amid higher borrowing costs, suggesting the U.S. economy slowed in the second quarter, and offset upbeat labor and housing market data in June.

Yields pared sharp declines after the data's release, with the short end of the curve at times edging up on expectations that policymakers will hike rates again at the end of their July 25-26 meeting, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Thursday.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which generally reflects interest rate expectations, fell 1 basis point to 4.868%, while the benchmark 10-year note's yield US10YT=RR fell 3.9 basis points to 3.815%.

When data from April and May are put together, it implies that the consumer really slowed down quite a bit in the second quarter relative to the first, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

The bond market is heeding Fed projections of two more rate hikes, but "the data is starting to show that it's becoming increasingly difficult for the consumer to keep up," he said.

"Without the consumer pushing growth further, it's suggested more downside risks are emerging in the growth picture, and thus the Fed may end up not making it to that second hike," he said.

Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, said the array of data on Friday was hard for the market to parse.

"The most important one of this series, you're seeing core PCE come in on the weaker side, especially core core, which is a core services ex housing," he said.

Futures showed the Fed's overnight borrowing rate would stay above 5% through early May 2024 on expectations rates will stay higher for longer. On Monday, the market envisioned the target rate would fall below 5% after January. FEDWATCH.

The likelihood the Fed will hike again in July was at 86.8%, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed, while earlier this week odds were at about 75%. Strong economic data this week led the market to expect the economy will remain resilient despite higher rates.

"It's just a question of how low does the Fed want it to go, and when they're comfortable, either stopping rate hikes or how long they're comfortable waiting in order to assess the next hike," Goldberg said.

The yield curve measuring the difference between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR widened -105.5 basis points.

The inverted curve, reflecting front-end rates that are much higher than the long end over an extended period, is seen as a highly predictive harbinger of a recession.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 5.6 basis points to 3.856%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.193%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.216%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a year for the next decade.

