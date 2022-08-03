TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip from two-week highs as markets look to non-farm payrolls

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped from two-week highs on Wednesday in choppy trading, as investors digested strong U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials that suggested more rate hikes are on the horizon.

At the same time, bond investors also balanced their positions ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report that could partly determine the magnitude of Fed tightening needed to slow inflation.

"The market got a little ahead of itself after the Fed meeting last week and so the Fed wanted to come out and say not so fast, we're still here," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research, at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

"So it's partly that and we also have non-farm payrolls on Friday. Even with a big day like yesterday, sometimes the market needs a little bit of a reprieve especially ahead of a big number," he added.

Fed policymakers on Tuesday and Wednesday signaled that the central bank remains resolute in getting U.S. rates up to a level that will more significantly curb economic activity and put a dent in the highest inflation since the 1980s.

Their comments came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested last week that the central bank could slow the pace of its rate increases in coming months if there is evidence that tighter monetary policy is taming the worst U.S. inflation in 40 years.

Also on Wednesday, a closely-tracked part of the U.S. yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEBhit its deepest inversion since September 2000 of -37.20 basis points (bps), as investors priced in more rate hikes. That spread was last at -36.60 bps.

The inversion of this yield curve preceded the last eight U.S. recessions, analysts said.

Despite signals of recession, U.S. economic numbers on Wednesday beat expectations.

The U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up in July on strong order growth. The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index rebounded to 56.7 last month from 55.3 in June, ending three straight monthly declines.

U.S. factory orders also rose in June, gaining 2% after advancing 1.8% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.1% rise in factory orders.

"We should see a leg wider in interest rates across the curve as the market realizes that the fed funds rate could go to three and three quarters to 4%," said Tim Leary, senior portfolio manager at RBC Global Asset Management in Stamford, Connecticut. "We are still in the infancy (stage) of slowing things down."

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Wednesday added to the chorus of Fed comments from Tuesday suggesting that the central bank still has a long way to go to bring down inflation to its 2% target.

U.S. yields came off their highs, however, after San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who also spoke on Tuesday, said a 50-bps hike next month would be "reasonable" if the economy evolves as expected.

Fed funds futures on Wednesday now indicate a 57% chance of a 50-bps hike in September after Daly's remarks. Before she spoke, the futures market priced in more than an even chance of a 75-bps hike next month.FEDWATCH

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RRfell 2.9 bps to 2.7137%, after earlier hitting a two-week high of 2.851%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically tracks rate expectations, was little changed at 3.0774%. Earlier, that yield touched a two-week peak of 3.2%.

The U.S. Treasury also announced on Wednesday it is cutting coupon issuance across all maturities in the coming quarter, with the largest cuts in 20-year maturities.

August 3 Wednesday 4:12PM New York / 2012 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.47

2.52

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.88

2.9631

-0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-220/256

3.0733

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-242/256

3.0192

-0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-166/256

2.826

-0.034

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-4/256

2.7809

-0.042

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-120/256

2.7028

-0.038

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-104/256

3.1537

-0.044

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-168/256

2.9429

-0.041

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Will Dunham and Deepa Babington) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

